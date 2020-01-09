advertisement

Will miracles never end? We don’t know how – or even why, actually, because they are so popular, even in full retail stores – but Amazon has once again reduced the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro to the price of Black Friday, which happens to be the lowest price ever. Most stores have not even bothered to tolerate AirPods Pro on Black Friday because they have so much demand, but Amazon has lowered the price to $ 234.98. Now you can pick up the great Apple earbuds with the same discount. The catch is that they are listed as “temporarily out of stock”, but we have seen this several times in recent weeks. Order them now to get a discount and Amazon will ship them within a few weeks. We placed our order when shipping said 1-2 months and receive them in less than a week! Even if you don’t need noise reduction and want to save even more money, AirPods 2 have a $ 20 discount and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are discounted with $ 30.

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Hadrian / Shutterstock

advertisement

.

advertisement