One of Australia’s leading television commentators has shown why the 2019 Today Show failed.

After Karl Stefanovic was deleted from the breakfast show in December 2018, Today started again on January 14 this year with a new cast.

Deb Knight and Georgie Gardner were the new co-hosts, Tom Steinfort was the news anchor, Tony Jones presented the sports news, Brooke Boney was brought in to share the entertainment role with Richard Wilkins, and Stevie Jacobs took over the weather.

But now, less than a year later, nine executives had to admit they were wrong and eradicated the entire team except Boney for 2020.

“2019 was Annus Horribilis today when viewers were switched off and the wheels went behind the scenes,” said Rob McKnight, TV Blackbox editor and former Studio 10 executive producer, to news.com.au.

“It will be a year that managers would rather forget. We were promised a brand new show and we just got more of it, just with different moderators. There was nothing to upset viewers, and watching the show was more of a punishment than a conversation. “

media_cameraTom Steinfort, Deborah Knight, Georgie Gardner and Steve Jacobs in April.

The ratings of the Today Show in 2019 were unfortunate. With Gardner and Knight at the top, the show had a record high in audience ratings. The audience in the subway dropped below 200,000 for the first time. ABC’s News Breakfast attracted more national viewers than Today for the first time. In early November, Today had the worst result of the year with 155,000 viewers in five capitals.

Ultimately, the 2019 Today show failed for one reason, McKnight told news.com.au.

“The biggest problem with the show was a complete lack of chemistry. Deb Knight and Georgie Gardner are both fantastic news readers, but they didn’t click into the breakfast environment. I know there has been a comment that Australia doesn’t want two women to host, but that’s a lot of old shit. The problem was chemistry. “

Lack of chemistry at the fair

There were some uncomfortable on-air moments today in 2019 that highlighted the lack of chemistry between the moderators.

In late January, when the show was broadcast by the Australian Open in Melbourne, Tony Jones was enthusiastic about the crowd at the tennis event.

“I love walking around and hearing all the different accents because so many people come from so many different parts of the world. It’s like in our small Europe for two weeks, ”said Jones.

“Well, there are a few people from Asia here too,” replied Tom Steinfort.

There was a few seconds of uncomfortable silence before a visibly annoyed Jones replied, “Okay, there are a few Asians here too, Tom.”

Jones was also involved in one of the other most uncomfortable moments of the year today.

Towards the end of the year, the sports presenter entered the show live from the Sandown Racetrack.

Jones asked his colleagues Gardner, Knight and Steinfort which Australian dishes could be on a menu for French visitors.

When Gardner suggested “maybe a kangaroo burger,” Jones said, “Oh, you would only slaughter a kangaroo, wouldn’t you, Georgie?”

And when Knight asked in a desperate attempt to change the mood whether he had got his dog on the track, she was insulted.

“Deb, we’re on a racetrack,” snapped Jones. “I probably wouldn’t have thought it would be a good idea to bring the dog with me.”

Knight was amazed at the snark’s reaction and replied, “Okay, I’m sorry I asked. Never mind. Good to you, TJ. “

Today is the host’s clumsy joke with sports reporter Tony Jones

And who can forget how Gardner’s farewell to Today was broadcast by Knight and Steinfort in November?

Gardner’s farewell was originally announced as “off-air” after her last show, and the presenter said in a statement at the time that she was “disappointed” to be leaving today.

The following Monday morning, before 6 a.m., Knight said on the air: “We wanted to acknowledge our colleague and friend Georgie Gardner. Maybe you read on the weekend that Georgie left the Today show. After a really challenging year, we would like to wish Georgie all the best. “

At the end of the break, Knight said, “It made it hot.”

WHAT’S COMING IN 2020?

A new Look Today show will start on January 6th with Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon as the main co-hosts. Tracy Vo will read the news, Alex Cullen will present sports, Boney will continue to provide the entertainment news and Tim Davies is the new weatherman.

What will Today’s success be like in 2020?

“If the show starts to reach more than 200,000 viewers a day, Nine will call it a success, but not,” McKnight told news.com.au. “Success beats Sunrise, it’s that simple.

“I expect Karl to bring some of his followers back so we can see an upswing and their goal should be 250,000 viewers a day. That would still be a defeat for Sunrise, but at least they could rely on real improvements. Anything below 220,000 would have been a waste of time and work.

media_cameraAllison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic.

“My sources tell me that the show will focus on news as the show’s driving force, which is a good start, but will it be enough? The viewers want information, but they also want to laugh.

“There are many places these days where you can get the latest news. What will the Today Show do differently than everyone else? Channel 9 asked a basic question: why should viewers see us? If you can’t answer this question, why should we bother to watch? “

Originally released as Real Reason Today, the show failed in 2019

