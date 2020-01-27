advertisement

It has now been 75 years since the liberation of the largest Nazi extermination camp: Auschwitz.

Now the world stops to remember the victims and to reflect on what we have learned from such a horrible past.

The remaining holocaust survivors gathered in Auschwitz, along with world leaders, to lay wreaths for the victims on the camp’s execution wall.

advertisement

Nazi Germany set up camp in occupied Poland in 1940.

More than a million people died there, either in gas chambers or due to an illness.

Most of them were Jewish.

Yvonne Engelman, a 92-year-old survivor, says lessons from the Holocaust are still relevant today with a recent surge in anti-Semitism around the world.

She had a simple message for today’s generation.

“If they see something is wrong, stand up and voice their opinion and never hate.”

In total, 11 million people, including 6 million Jews, died in the holocaust, many in camps like Auschwitz.

advertisement