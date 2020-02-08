advertisement

There was a whirl of emotions. First in the actor, of course. Kapil Dev jumped in the air with the springy step of a teenager as soon as he knew he was ahead. Next it was Azharuddin’s joy to jump and throw the ball to the next planet, with the same safe hands, as it were, that had held it a second earlier.

The others ran towards the central figure in this huge drama of human emotions. They led Kapil, the hero on India’s Martyrs’ Day, to the pavilion, and everyone in the stadium would have had a perfect view of everything that was happening had it not been for the sponsor’s terrible board.

Even in these blatant, commercial times. It was great to witness an event that every Indian may have been looking forward to. Too bad that Doordarshan didn’t even think about switching the national channel to the cricket match when he knew that India’s all-rounder was just a wicket away from the world record and number nine and eleven were in it.

If there were any exceptions to the rule that all Indians enjoyed the moment about, they are not worth talking about because this was a great national event that was hard on the throats, similar to the single that Sunil Gavaskar ran through a barrier for his 10,000th test run. Spurn overcomes national borders, but there are moments when only fellow citizens of the actor can enjoy a warm and warm compassion.

Kapil Dev can be many things. But he’s not a Thespian. Consider the ease with which these Oscar-winning actors and actresses come to the podium to receive their statuettes and say their lines of thanks in good style. It’s very impressive. Kapil Dev couldn’t do it. In fact, he collapsed and was unable to control his feelings about what was for him a very big personal moment that an entire nation would appreciate.

And to believe that this was one of the cricket players who were least interested in emotions. However, the event was overwhelming. There was Azharuddin, a well-deserved winner of the “Man of the Match” award, who passed it on to Kapil in such a sporty manner. It was a rare gesture and came from a captain even more touching. Everything indicated solidarity that touched again. Indian cricket has come a long way since there were senseless divisions.

Great moments have to be overwhelming. It was the same floor from which Sunil Gavaskar got away with tears in his eyes. He knew it was his last test innings. He had tried his best to lead Indians to victory, but he couldn’t. A fan came in for him with a garland of roses. The victim dangled in Gavaskar’s tears as Master left the test arena.

In retrospect, it was a shame that Gavaskar could not officially announce his retirement from Test Cricket and only a few found out about his plans. People would have given him greater ovations than for his 96 stroke, which was said to be the best in the modern era on a virtual minefield. There should be no moving public farewell, even for such an artist who managed a quiet exit and was bowled by DeFreitas in his last international innings in the semifinals of the World Cup. The Lord’s Century at the bicentennial had been the real moment, the emotional farewell, and the whole Lord rose when Gavaskar returned.

So Kapii was luckier. His hunt for the record brains so greatly supported by team effort, including that of Anil Kumble, who doesn’t cry at the stumps so he won’t take another wicket of the last three in Sri Lanka’s second innings and deny Kapil the chance, to make his collection 431. The goodwill of his teammates is worth more than the record.

It was different when Richard Hadlee broke the existing world record in 1998 for the same reason. There was clinical precision for the short ball that was fired to awkwardly rise and force Arun Lal to shoot it into the gutter. Hadlee raised his hands in the air to enjoy the triumph. His kiwis ran to greet him. He had waited a year to get his 374th wicket. But there was a distance between the future knight and his teammates. Hadlee has not always been the most popular member of the New Zealand site. He was considered too strong a professional who saw the game as another day in the office.

The scene was more touching during his home test, in which Hadlee took his 400th test wicket with a clever punch in Sanjay Manjrekar’s blocks. No one had been near this barrier of 400. Hadlee’s nieces were sent to the border with bouquets of flowers and the game was paused while the son of Christchurch, this picturesque and graceful town on the New Zealand Pacific coast, came to receive them. There was a human bond when he kissed her. The emotions came into play to make this a beautiful human drama. Somehow that was missing when Hadlee left Ian Botham in Bangalore.

It was a private moment of great dignity when Dennis Litlee came to Hadlee in 1988 to give him a bottle of champagne by the swimming pool at the West End Hotel. One world champion greeted the other with this fine gesture. Lillee’s Note 355 had been special for years, just like Freddie Truermans 307, until Lance Gibbs passed it. It is not known whether champagne changed hands at the time.

The debate raging in the sports departments of the newspapers is the bigger moment – when a record is reached by a cricketer who will soon have to start a new one, or when the record is actually broken? Journalists even flew from England to watch the India-West Indies series as Gavaskar was on the verge of reaching Sir Donald Bradman’s 29 test centuries. But they didn’t stop to see him celebrate his 30th birthday in Madras. Maybe they’re from school who thinks it’s a big moment to hold a record and that actually breaking a record is just a natural consequence.

Breaking or breaking barriers also becomes an important event. Hadlee’s 400th Wicket was a barrier-breaking event, just like Gavaskar’s 10,000. Run in Ahmedabad. Kapil Dev’s 400th birthday was celebrated with sparkling bottles that the correspondents of two sports magazines had bought. When the bigger personal moment came when the world record was reached, Kapil was too emotionally tense to enjoy it to the fullest. He had a towel over his face when he was sitting in the dressing room crying. It was a long time before he got himself together. But the task of getting these gates is so daunting that perhaps only bowlers know what it takes to get to the top.

Azhar’s gesture may have been a sincere appreciation of bowlers’ difficulties with test cricket. The batsman may feel lonely enough when he is outside and accepts the new ball when the field players are particularly interested. You can expect to make only one mistake. But bowlers work so much, without enough appreciation for what is mostly a batsman game, that the celebration may be a little happier when they pass important milestones.

This story was published in Sportstar magazine on February 12, 1994

