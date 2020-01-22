advertisement

Today is the last day you can register to vote for people who want to vote in the upcoming general election. The deadline ends at close of business in the local authorities.

If you are not yet entered in the electoral register, you can be included in the additional register. However, your application must be received 15 days before the election day (except on Sundays and public holidays), which is Wednesday.

In order to be included in the additional register, an RFA2 form must be downloaded online and brought to a Lake Garda station together with a photo ID. The form must be signed in the presence of a member of the armed forces, who then stamps it, and it must be handed over to the responsible local authority.

As the submission deadline is Wednesday at 5 p.m. in most cases, you have to present your signed form in person to the local government instead of mailing it.

The electoral register is updated every year with all persons who have registered in the past 12 months. There was controversy over the chosen date of the general election, February 8, as the register will not be updated until the following week, February 15.

This raised concerns that thousands of people who registered for the normal election last year, especially before the local and European elections last May, were not eligible to vote.

Those who have doubts can visit checktheregister.ie to see if their details are in the 2019-2020 electoral register.

Voters whose details are not listed are advised to contact their local authority and verify that they are already registered in the additional voter register. If not, you have to register by the close of business on Wednesday.

According to the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), around 2,000 students from various third-level colleges and institutions have registered for election in the last few days.

On Tuesday, the Dublin City Council offices remained open until 7:00 p.m. for people to register, and local government officials in the Wood Quay office are on site until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Before the Dáil was dissolved, the government approved a bill to revise the voter registration process and modernize the system, with an ongoing rather than an annually updated register.

Legislation provides for changes to the identity verification process and an online registration system.

access

In the meantime, a lawyer for the disabled has described the lack of wheelchair access in 63 polling stations across the country as “apartheid in a different form”.

Ciarán Delaney, who conducted a poll on polling station accessibility, found that 18 were inaccessible in Limerick, 16 in Donegal and 10 in Kerry.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Ireland recently ratified, provides a legal obligation to ensure that everyone can easily vote, he told Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday.

“There will be no excuse in 2020. This has been evident for some time. It shouldn’t be beyond the ability of returning officials to make polling stations accessible, ”he said.

Mr Delaney pointed out that the recent UK elections used portacabins with wheelchair ramps in polling stations to provide wheelchair access.

If a wheelchair user shows up to vote and finds that the polling station is not available, they must speak to the returning officer and then “go” to another accessible polling station, said Mr. Delaney.

This was the same as saying that members of other minorities could not enter a polling station.

