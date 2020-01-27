advertisement

Discussions about how Justice Minister David Lametti believes that the conditions for updating eligibility for medical care in dying are completely different because doctors have experience in the practice.

“What is now out there, which did not exist in 2016, is a group of highly professional, caring, and sensitive practitioners who have set up practices for medical assistance in dying,” said Lametti.

“We have four years of collective experience,” he said. “And none of that was there before and I think there is now a great deal of acceptance among the providers.”

The federal government launched online public consultations this month to raise Canadian thoughts on key issues related to dying medical care, such as: B. Collect eligibility, security precautions and advance inquiries. The poll ends Monday evening.

The government is seeking compliance with a Quebec Supreme Court ruling that it is unconstitutional to allow only Canadians who are near death to seek medical help to end their lives.

The Quebec court allowed the government to amend the existing law until March 11. It entered into force four years ago after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the former ban on medically assisted death had been lifted.

Lametti hopes to have a draft law ready in February.

“We may be able to request an extension,” he said, “but we want to see how our fellow MPs or lower house members react. There may be room for a consensus passage.”

If there is sufficient consensus, these issues could be dealt with in the next round of amendments instead of waiting for the parliamentary review.

“We only interview the Canadians as best we can to determine whether there is social consensus on these other issues,” said Lametti.

“Otherwise, we have a five-year test that will begin in June with these larger questions. We are still planning to continue this test.”

The government’s online questionnaire shows that the changes are not as easy as deleting the expected death provision. Canadians are asked to consider whether other restrictions should be put in place to prematurely strike a balance between a person’s right to end their life and protecting vulnerable people who could be pressured.

The consultations are designed to help the government strike a balance between respecting people’s personal desires for a peaceful and painless death and protecting those in need of protection, including Canadians with disabilities and the elderly.

“We have to find an appropriate balance,” said Lametti, noting that “there is an area of ​​the population that considers itself vulnerable to influence.”

> By Wednesday, 229,281 people had answered the online questionnaire. The poll ends on Monday at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can find it here: justice.gc.ca/eng/cons/ad-am/index.html

