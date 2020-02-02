advertisement

This is an historic day. No, not because it’s the Super Bowl, but because it’s the first global palindrome day in over 900 years.

It is a trivial, fascinating novelty. Do you remember November 11, 2011? Not only when The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim fell on consoles, but it was also the first date of this kind in 100 years that could be written as 11/11/11.

This is even more seismic, more legendary. Today, February 2, 2020, is the world’s first palindrome in 909 years.

What is a palindrome? It is a word (or in this case a series of numbers) that is the same forwards and backwards. For example, racing car spells racing car backwards, kayak spells kayak and syllabus spells syllabus – you get the essentials.

Today’s date is unique in that it gives you the same number regardless of the order of the day, month, and year – 02/02/2020.

If we follow the Gregorian calendar, it will be the first since November 11, 1111, also known as November 11, 111. The next will not appear for 101 years when we reach December 12, 2121, also known as December 12, 2121. After that, there will be no more until March 3, 3030.

So basically absorb this moment. I know, I know, it’s incredibly exciting (you should see the scenes here in the office).

Here’s another damn fact for you. Today is not only the first palindrome in hundreds of years, but also the 33rd day of 2020 with 333 days remaining.

I’ll leave you with one last palindrome: wow.

