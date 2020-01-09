advertisement

Anyone with a video doorbell will tell you that he or she could never live without a doorbell again. It is just too handy to be able to see who is at your door anywhere in your house or around the world. In addition, video doorbells add an extra layer of security and deterrence. The bottom line is that you need one, and Amazon runs a lot on the best video doorbell in the industry. Buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro now and Amazon will throw in a $ 90 Echo Show 5 for free! That means you don’t have to jerk your phone and start the app every time someone on your doorbell has rights, because you can just watch the Echo Show!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

This bundle contains Echo Show 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa and then switch on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell

Requires a wired installation on existing doorbell cables. Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with video on request. Connectivity – 802.11 b / g / n WiFi connection at 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. Wi-Fi speeds – requires a minimum upload speed of 1 Mbps, but 2 Mbps is recommended for optimum performance

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free

