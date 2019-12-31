advertisement

Highlights in history on this date:

1622 The papacy assumes January 1 instead of March 25 as the beginning of the new year.

1803: Denmark bans the import of slaves to the Danish West Indies and is the first country to ban slavery.

1808: The US Congress officially prohibits the African slave trade.

1856: Van Diemen’s country is officially renamed Tasmania.

1863: United States President Abraham Lincoln signs the emancipation letter declaring the release of slaves.

1901: The Commonwealth of Australia is proclaimed. Edmund Barton is appointed the first prime minister.

media_cameraSir Edmund Barton, Australia’s first prime minister.

1959: Fidel Castro takes power in Cuba after the dictator Fulgencio Batista has fled.

1962: West Samoa becomes the first sovereign independent Polynesian state.

1965: The Palestinian Liberation Organization is founded.

1974: Australian tennis player Evonne Goolagong defeated Chris Evert in three sets and won the individual title at the Australian Open.

media_cameraEvonne Goolagong and Chris Evert at the Australian Open.

1986: Portugal is officially admitted to the European Community.

1989: At least 42 people drown when a sightseeing cruise takes place off Rio de Janeiro to watch the New Year fireworks.

1995: Austria, Finland and Sweden join the European Union and expand it to 15 members.

1997: At least 72 Kurdish rebels are killed in northern Iraq by Turkish troops in retaliation for an attack on a military outpost in Turkey.

1999: Eleven nations in the European Union adopt the euro as a common currency.

2000: An anxious world holds your breath as computers silently switch to 2000, but the first stab of the dreaded Y2K bug is barely noticeable.

media_cameraFront page The Australian announces that the Y2K bug has “not been bitten”.

2001: Around 14 revelers are killed and more than 100 injured when a fire burns through a party in a three-story hall in the Dutch fishing town of Olendam.

2005: The Netherlands is introducing a new law, which for the first time since the Second World War requires the identification of documents to the police.

2009: Israeli jets destroy Hamas targets in Gaza for a sixth day when the Blitz kills 400 people.

2012: Ian “Molly” Meldrum’s brother hopes that the identity of the music industry will be replaced by the intensive care unit soon after his fall in his Melbourne home.

2013: Michael Hussey leaves Test Cricket after the third test against Sri Lanka at SCG.

media_cameraMichael Hussey sings the national anthem before his last friendly. Image: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

2016: Munich police say Syrians and Iraqis are behind a foiled New Year’s Eve terrorist conspiracy in the German city.

2018: US President Donald Trump tweets Pakistan as a “safe haven” for terrorists from Afghanistan and has given America “nothing but lies & deceit” after receiving over $ 33 billion in US aid.

2019: Australian wicket keeper and Batter Alyssa Healy was named the best T20 international for women in 2018.

media_cameraHappy Birthday, Wayne Bennett!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS:

Paul Revere, U.S. Patriot (1735-1818); James George Frazer, British anthropologist (1854-1941); Kim Philby, British intelligence officer, Soviet spy (1912-1988); JD Salinger, American author (1919-2010); Don Watson, Australian speech writer and author (1949); Christine Lagarde, French lawyer, politician and head of the International Monetary Fund (1956); Wayne Bennett, Australian rugby league coach (1950); Grandmaster Flash, US rapper (1958).

THOUGHTS FOR TODAY:

“There are no time periods in time, there is never a thunderstorm or trumpet noise to announce the start of a new month or year. Even if a new century begins, it is only us mortals who ring bells and fire pistols. “- Thomas Mann, German author (1875-1955).

Originally published as Today in History: January 1st

