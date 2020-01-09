advertisement

Highlights in history on this date:

1663: The British King Charles II awards the Royal African Colony Charter

1776: British-born political writer Thomas Paine publishes his influential brochure Common Sense.

1862: Samuel Colt, gun manufacturer, dies and invented the revolver named after him.

1863: The London Metropolitan, the world’s first underground, is open to the public.

media_camera Construction of the Metropolitan Railway showing the trench and partially completed tunnel near Kings Cross station in 1861.

1912: The first flying boat designed by Glenn Curtiss starts its maiden flight in Hammondsport, New York.

1917: Death of William Frederick Cody, U.S. Army Boy Scout and Indian fighter named Buffalo Bill.

1920: The League of Nations is established when the Treaty of Versailles enters into force.

1928: Leo Trotsky, one of the main architects of the Soviet Union, is exiled by the Soviet government.

1929: Tintin and his dog Snowy, comic creations by Belgian artist Herge (Georges Remi), appear for the first time.

media_cameraTintin and his dog Snowy in 1929.

1936: Hollywood silent film stars Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford divorce.

1942: Japanese conquer Dutch East Indies in World War II.

1946: The League of Nations will be officially replaced by the United Nations when the first session of the General Assembly begins in London.

1956: Elvis Presley records his first songs for RCA, including the # 1 hit Heartbreak Hotel.

1961: Samuel Dashiell Hammett, American crime writer, dies.

1968: Prime Minister John Gorton is sworn in as Australian Prime Minister after Harold Holt’s disappearance. The US Surveyor 7 spacecraft gently lands on the moon and ends a series of unmanned explorations of the lunar surface.

1971: French fashion designer Coco Chanel dies.

media_cameraFrench fashion designer Coco Chanel. Picture: Douglas Kirkland

1989: Deputy Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, Colin Winchester, is shot dead in the driveway of his home in Canberra.

1990: China ends seven months of martial law in Beijing.

1995: Stewart Report on Australian football reports “mafia-like” practices and calls for action against senior officials.

1998: The federal government agrees to pay $ 110 million to Holocaust survivors in Eastern Europe.

2003: North Korea withdraws from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and accuses the United States of attempting to overthrow its political system.

2006: Six Australians are killed and 26 injured in a bus accident near Cairo in Egypt.

media_cameraA bus that crashed in Cairo that day in 2006. Image: AP Photo / APTN

2007: Bradley John Murdoch has filed an appeal against his conviction and life sentence in the Northern Territory for the murder of British backpacker Peter Falconio.

2010: The Centaur, an Australian warship that was torpedoed and sunk by the Japanese in May 1943 off Queensland, can be seen for the first time in underwater photographs.

2016: British rock singer David Bowie dies of cancer in New York at the age of 69.

2017: A woman is killed and three others injured when a plane crashes on a beach near downtown Queensland in 1770.

2018: More than 200 people are arrested across Tunisia as protests against economic conditions continue to affect the North African country.

2019: Nicolas Maduro is sworn in for his second term as President of Venezuela because he was convicted of “illegitimate” because of his election.

media_cameraHappy Birthday, Rod Stewart!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS:

Lazaro Spallanzani, Italian scientist (1729-1799); John Dalberg Action, English historian (1834-1902); Frank Sinatra Jr., American singer (1944-2016); Jim Croce, American musician (1943-1973); Rod Stewart, British pop singer (1945); Donald Fagen, American singer and musician (1948); George Foreman, American heavyweight boxing champion (1949); Pat Benatar, US singer (1953); Fran Walsh, New Zealand screenwriter (1959); Jeremy Sims, Australian actor and director (1966); Jemaine Clement, New Zealand actress and comedian (1974).

THOUGHTS FOR TODAY:

“The force that governs the world is behavior, be it moral or immoral.” – Nicholas Murray Butler, American educator (1862-1947).

