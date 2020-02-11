advertisement

Highlights in history on this date:

1554: Lady Jane Gray is executed in England for treason.

1689: Declaration of Rights in England proclaiming William and Mary King and Queen for Life.

1793: John Macarthur receives a 40-hectare land grant near Parramatta, NSW.

1851: Edward Hargraves discovers gold at Summerhill Creek in New South Wales, triggering the Australian gold rush.

media_cameraA portrait of Edward Hargraves, painted by T. T. Balcombe. Image: State Library of NSW

1908: The first car race around the world starts in New York.

1912: Pu Yi, the last Chinese emperor, resigns and ends more than 2000 years of imperial rule.

1924: 15 months after the tomb was discovered, Tutankhamun’s sarcophagus is opened to reveal his coffin. George Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue is premiered in New York.

1929: Lillie Langtry (Emilie Charlotte Le Breton), actress and mistress of King Edward VII dies.

media_cameraActor Lillie Langtry, King Edward VII’s mistress

1934: More than 1,000 people are said to have died in clashes between Engelbert Dollfuss’s Austro-fascist government and left-wing workers.

1940: The radio play The Adventures Of Superman debuts in the USA with Bud Collyer as Man of Steel.

1953: Great Britain and Egypt agree on Sudan.

1961: An interplanetary space station is launched from the Soviet Union, targeting Venus.

1973: The first group of US prisoners of war is liberated from North Vietnam.

1974: Soviet Solzhenitsyn, Soviet Nobel Prize winner, is arrested in his Moscow apartment and exiled the following day.

media_cameraRussian Nobel Prize winner Alexander Solschenizyn 1994. Image: AFP Photo / Michael Estafiev

1986: The UK-France Canal Tunnel contract is signed.

1990: Carmen Lawrence becomes Prime Minister of Western Australia, the first female Prime Minister of an Australian state.

1993: Two 10-year-old boys lure two-year-old James Bulger from his mother to a shopping center in Liverpool, England, and kill him.

1994: More than 100 people cross the 50 km underground channel tunnel on a sponsored walk for charity, making them the first people to migrate from France to the UK since the Ice Age.

1996: Yasser Arafat takes office as the first Palestinian president.

media_cameraYasser Arafat, pictured in 2003, was the first Palestinian president. Picture: AFP Photo / Jamal Aruri

1999: United States President Bill Clinton is acquitted by the Senate in impeachment proceedings resulting from the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

2000: The creator of the peanuts Charles Schulz dies at the age of 77.

2001: A computer virus that claims to be a digital photo of tennis star Anna Kournikova overwhelms email servers in Europe and North America.

2002: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring receives 13 Oscar nominations.

2009: Sydney-born Glenn Orgias loses his hand against a white man while surfing Bondi Beach, the first shark attack on the famous sandy beach since February 1951.

media_cameraShark victim Glenn Orgias shows his scarred arm.

2013: North Korea is conducting its third nuclear test, making a critical step toward its goal of building a bomb small enough to fit a missile that can hit the United States.

2017: Authorities are preparing for catastrophic fire conditions across New South Wales as the state is suffering from one of the worst heat waves ever.

2018: An unexploded bomb from World War II is removed from City Airport in London after all flights have failed.

2019: One person dies of melioidosis, a deadly soil-related illness, while several others are hospitalized while cleaning up after the Townsville tsunami.

media_cameraHappy Birthday, Sigrid Thornton!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS:

Charles Darwin, English scientist (1809-1882); Abraham Lincoln, U.S. President (1809-1865); Anna Pavlova, Russian ballerina (1881-1931); Franco Zeffirelli, Italian director (1923-2019); Judy Blume, author (1938); Ray Manzarek, rock musician from The Doors (1939-2013); Sigrid Thornton, Australian actor (1959); Chynna Phillips, American singer (1968); Josh Brolin, American actor (1968); Sacha Horler, Australian actor (1970); Christina Ricci, American actor (1980); Celia Pacquola, Australian comedian, writer, actress (1983).

THOUGHTS FOR TODAY:

“No man is good enough to rule another man without the other’s consent.” – Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865).

Originally published as Today in History: February 12th

