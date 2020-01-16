advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – At the start of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers said they would put their NBA title hopes on a “BullyBall” formula of physical defense and presence from the inside.

In a tight game in the fourth quarter on Wednesday evening, this mix worked perfectly.

Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including two large baskets in the past two minutes, which proved to be the difference when the 76s defeated the Brooklyn Nets 117-106.

The 76s kept the nets 6-of-23 (26.1%) at just 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“When we met in the squad before the fourth quarter, we said we had to keep them below 20 points to win the game,” said Harris, who scored 24 points in the 9-of-1 in the second half. Shoot 13.

At the end of the offensive, Philadelphia was 10 out of 19 off the ground, using a three-guard lineup that Brooklyn had to use.

Ben Simmons had 20 points and 11 assists for the 76s, which improved to 19-2 at home. On the street, the 76ers are 7:14 and have lost six games in a row – a slide that has resulted in them falling to sixth place in the Eastern Conference rating.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has lost nine of its last eleven defeats and six straight losses. The networks were spearheaded by Spencer Dinwiddie’s 26 points and eight assists. Jarret Allen had 17 points.

“That was the problem for us all year round,” said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. “Not being able to score efficiently in the fourth quarter. It follows a trend. We played three quarters well and had a lot of good looks. We got to the edge, but we didn’t make it. “

Neither team managed to gain complete control of the game, with the biggest lead at the end of the first half being a 7-point lead in Brooklyn.

Harris gave the Sixers an offensive life in the second half. With the result of 106-104 within two minutes, Harris hit a hunched 3-pointer that rattled when the ball leaked and turned out to be a backtrack.

“I think every shot I shoot goes in,” said Harris. “But when I saw it go in, I was happy.”

Josh Richardson had 15 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 15 from the bank. Al Horford had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

The Nets received 15 points from Taurean Price and 14 points from Kyrie Irving, who struggled from the ground with 6 out of 21 points in just his third game after an impact on the right shoulder and posted a minus of 29 overall.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Joel Embiid was on the floor before the game for Philadelphia and shot with his right hand while carrying a big throw on his left hand to protect his ripped radial sideband. “He’s engaged to his team,” said Sixers head coach Brett Brown. “I don’t know what that means in terms of its timeframe. But I don’t think we will go overboard when it comes to doing something that we haven’t done in the past.” An injury to Oklahoma City on January 1. He was originally scheduled to go to a specialist in a week or two and could not be present for six weeks.

Networks: Center DeAndre Jordan was void at half-time due to a shifted right middle finger in the first half of the game when he tried to block a Ben Simmons layup. Jordan – who signed off-season at Brooklyn to make up for the loss of Kevin Durant, who recovered from an injury at the right corner of Achilles – had scored four points and secured three rebounds in ten minutes. “He will be examined (on Thursday),” said Atkinson after the game. Jordan has an average of 8 points and 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season.

NEXT

Sixers: hosted the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Networks: host Milwaulee Bucks on Saturday.

