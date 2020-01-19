advertisement

NEW YORK – The 76ers didn’t win as much on the street as they’d like. They relied on the defense to make it in Madison Square Garden.

Tobias Harris had a 3-point start at the end of the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons had 21 points and Philadelphia defeated the New York Knicks 90-87 for the third time in a row on Saturday night.

“I thought our defenses really fueled us throughout the game,” said Harris. “We did a good job defensively to take our breaks and make the transition.”

Josh Richardson added 18 points and Reserve Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 for the 76ers, who snatched a six-game losing streak. Her last away win was December 23 in Detroit. Philadelphia is 28-16 in total, but only 8-14 on the street.

It was the second game in a row – and the third overall this season – that the 76s kept an opponent below 90 points.

“It was a real sense of urgency to win on the road and make stops on the road,” said Al Horford. “Defensively, this was kind of an old-fashioned game.”

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points and missed a half-court penalty for the Knicks, who lost three times in a row. Julius Randle had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Philadelphia scored five direct points to extend their 84-77 lead on a Harris 6:45 three-point game left in the fourth quarter.

New York then recovered late with a 10: 2 run and took an 87: 86 lead when Morris placed a jumper over Simmons 31 seconds before the end.

The 76s called for a time-out to advance the ball halfway through the field, and Simmons found a wide-open Harris who made 5 of 13 shots and finished with 15 points for his fourth 3-pointer of the night, the Philadelphia with 89- 87 took the lead to play 28 seconds.

New York had a chance to tie, but Simmons and Harris raved Randle for an in-depth game and forced the ball out of bounds.

“We tried to get Marcus on the elbow and make room for it, and they pushed everything to the left and caught us on that side,” said Randle. “We were caught in a bad position.”

Korkmaz’s 4.2 second free throw sealed him for the 76s.

Simmons had 16 points to help the 76ers build a 52-46 lead in half. He shot 7 for 10 off the field and had a couple of dunks in transition that got the crowd going from Madison Square Garden, including a remarkable contingent of Philly.

LATERAL VIEW

Steve Nash, the two-time MVP, watched from the side of the field and saw Simmons up close when directing the Sixers.

“Ben is a generation talent. Crazy athlete. He can take several positions in attack and defense, ”said Nash. “Obviously his glaring weakness is his shooting, but he’s so gifted that he can make up for it in other ways, and it’s about finding a way to do his best in this group, and that’s a challenge in this club – how all parts fit together. “

After the game, the two chatted briefly in the visitors’ dressing room. Simmons said he was looking for clues from the eight-time All Star.

“He was just a great leader. I’ve seen highlights of some of his games the way he played, ”said Simmons. “He was adamant. He went through everything. “

TIP-INS

Sixers: Matisse Thybulle has scored at least one theft and one block in his last five games. The last Philadelphia newbie to do this was Simmons in the 2017/18 season. Thybulle leads all NBA newbies with 16 games with at least one theft and one block.

Knicks: Reggie Bullock had 14 points and Elfrid Payton added 10 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

NEXT

76ers: Visit Brooklyn Nets on Monday before ending your three-game trip to Toronto on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday evening.

