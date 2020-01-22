advertisement

Tyler Perry’s latest film A Fall From Grace landed on Netflix this week, and eagle-eyed viewers have noticed some funny production mistakes.

Apparently the 120-minute film was shot in just five days – and unfortunately that shows for Perry.

advertisement

On Twitter, viewers found out about the mistakes in A Fall From Grace, including a man who pretended to eat invisible food.

A particularly current topic is the wigs that are used for some of the characters.

You have to admit that the wigs are not particularly realistic. Especially with Perry, it looks like he borrowed the hair from an unkempt poodle.

A Twitter user even suggested that the 50-year-old director get the actors’ wigs from the online store Wish, which is known for its extremely niche products.

Another Twitter user timed one of the characters pretending to receive a message on their phone. However, it is obviously more of a photo than an actual notification. Oops…

Another mistake was that the man in the background ate and drank invisible food and water. With all the money Perry had, you would have thought he could at least have given the poor guy a real drink.

The critics of Rotten Tomatoes also noted the sloppy mistakes, with the film currently rated at 33%.

A Fall From Grace, like most other television films, is simple and outrageous. Knowledge of the five-day production schedule explains the sterile filmmaking approach. Perry is not interested in getting a scene to do anything beyond the most basic function. […]

When asked if the actors had time to prepare and get to know each other, Perry said he didn’t want to. In conversation with Perry, the screenwriter, director, producer and co-star, it became very clear that he is making films like on an assembly line that offer no scope for nuances.

While Perry’s one-man band attempt may be admired by some, this reviewer has one point, and some of the basic attempts might say Perry put too much on his plate all at once.

Good or bad, the film, released on Netflix on January 17, has caused a stir on social media. With this in mind, a Twitter user wondered whether the mistakes were intended to make the film a topic of conversation.

Did you intentionally leave the mistakes in this film so we can talk about them on social media? I need answers! I’m not claiming to be a film expert, but gosh!

It’s probably not the best PR move to make your new production company’s first film so roasty, but Perry is a comedian after all, and in the end the mistakes definitely made people talk.

You can now see A Fall From Grace on Netflix.

advertisement