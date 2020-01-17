advertisement

Two small but beautifully renovated homes, one in town and one in Blackrock, Co Dublin, are among the dozens of homes to be seen this weekend as the property market gets moving after the holidays.

In Dublin 8, a renovated corner house at 90 Eugene Street, near Cork Street in Dublin 8, 275,000 euros are being asked, while in Blackrock, Co Dublin, a milestone of a house on Carysfort Avenue, comes with 525,000 euros.

advertisement

Number 90 Eugene Street bears the street name on the facade and is on the corner of Darley’s Terrace. The two bedroom townhouse is part of a group of houses for sale on the street but has the advantage for some buyers that they are in a walkable condition.

The 43 m² cottage has a well-designed interior, with most of the space being divided into a large living area that is divided into separate living, dining and kitchen areas. A bedroom and a bathroom run through the back, which gives access to a small garden. A smaller bedroom is hidden with a window on the side of the house. The master bedroom has access to a small back garden.

90 Eugene Street, Dublin 8

38 Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock

Sherry FitzGerald takes care of the sale of the cabin, which can be seen on Saturday morning.

In Blackrock, 38 Carysfort Avenue has a tiny facade sandwiched between two Victorian villas. As soon as the facility is more than 80 m², there is a walled garden of 20 m on the back.

The owners Kate Mulhall and Ben Staves have lived here since 2004 and when they bought the house it was in very bad shape.

“It was in absolute numbers,” says Mulhall. “But we were in our 20s and we were in love. and so we just did it. “

They lived in the house for four years – used a pond liner to cover the leaky extension at the back of the house – but on the day they got engaged when water entered through the pond liner, they decided to renovate it.

The architect Tanya Miller from Kelliher Miller Architects drew up plans and the builders moved in for nine months. The house has been converted into a two bedroom house with a long pantry in the heart but with an additional pantry and usable space and a work area between the ground and first floors.

It was decided to lower the ground floor by more than a meter, so that the front door leads into a room-sized hall, the steps of which lead to the living area with kitchen, which is heated by underfloor heating. A wide plank floor directs the view to the living area, whose French doors lead to a large terrace, from which steps lead to the garden, which is surrounded by granite walls with wicker fences, which provide additional privacy.

90 Eugene Street, Dublin 8

38 Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock

Upstairs are two bedrooms, one of which is now shared by the couple’s two children, Mary and Osca. This is the whole point when deciding to move.

“We are very sorry to sell and we have been thinking about it for a long time, but the children are getting bigger and need their own space. We have been thinking about dividing their bedroom in two, but it makes more sense to move . “

It will be available for sale from Allen & Jacobs, who will hold the first viewing on Saturday, January 18.

The house is on Carysfort Avenue, near the intersection with the Blackrock ring road and a stone’s throw from the Frascati Center and the village of Blackrock.

38 Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock

90 Eugene Street, Dublin 8

Number 38 would suit a wealthy singleton or a couple, with room for a sub-tenant in the second bedroom to take advantage of the rent-a-room mortgage repayment program.

However, it can happen that an investor rents the property to any number of students at the nearby UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School or places it on Airbnb as a characterful property.

90 Eugene Street, Dublin 8

38 Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock

90 Eugene Street, Dublin 8

advertisement