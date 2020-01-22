advertisement

Photographs courtesy of Calgary Courts.

Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

The water kilns will be removed from the provincial hall in Alberta in an effort to cut costs, according to Alberta Justice.

The move – due to take effect February 1 – means that lawyers will have to bring their own water out of the courtroom, while witnesses will still be provided with water by court clerks if they so request.

Alberta Justice said the move would save Alberta courts approximately $ 50,000.

On Tuesday, Postmedia learned that water coolers and tissues will be removed from the courtroom, affecting court clerks, witnesses and lawyers. On Wednesday morning, Alberta Justice said witnesses would still be provided with water and tissue, but the move would still affect lawyers.

Jurors have been advised that they may be able to bring their own water bottles to the courtroom, but should first seek permission to have a bottle on their lawyer’s desk, as different judges “may have views peculiar to this practice. ” They will have access to water in water sources, kitchen and rest areas.

Witnesses may also want to bring a bottle of water and tissue to court if they expect to be in court for a long period of time.

A source confirmed that the shift is due to Alberta Justice’s decision to cut costs.

Ian Savage, president of the Calgary-based Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said the decision will have a minimal impact on the province’s line.

“This budget item will not add significant value to the system,” said Savage, who added that it could amount to the annual salary of one or two judicial officers, but ultimately, it would not make sense in light of of lack of current level.

He said it is not clear what the exact details of the decision are. Currently, he said, tissue and water are available to lawyers, court clerks and witnesses in courtrooms, but not the general public or judges.

Savage said they fought “long and hard” to install water coolers in Calgary court and their escape is absurd.

“Will the government start asking me to bring my toilet paper to court,” Savage asked.

“There’s a water fountain in every court corridor. What will make them turn the water on those taps? I’m asking a rhetorical question to make the point. I’m wondering how many pens need to be glued before the government is satisfied. “

Savage said that providing water is part of the basic human being.

“You are in the courtroom all day as a witness or lawyer making a case and needing water, just as you need some food and need to use the toilet occasionally. In fact it is no different,” he said.

