Sports Minister Shane Ross and a government delegation will meet the Bank of Ireland on Wednesday to persuade the financial institution to provide the FAI’s requested support without seeking the cast-iron guarantees the company is looking for.

Ross described the meeting between the government and Uefa representatives, including general secretary Theodore Theodoridis and financial controller Josef Koller, at which the association was represented by Roy Barrett, the recently appointed chairman, as “constructive”.

He also said that all stakeholders were “absolutely determined” to resolve the association’s ongoing crisis, but insisted that its position on a bailout or guarantee had not changed and that further talks would be needed in the coming days.

“Uefa showed an enormous amount of benevolence,” said Ross after the meeting in government buildings, which lasted about an hour. “They have recognized their role as stakeholders and their commitment there and the future of Irish football.

“I’m not going into details of exactly what they said because it’s very delicate right now, but you can expect everyone to see that they’ll have skin in the game, and everyone agrees that it’s one Solution that will be shared. “

When asked about a time frame, Ross suggested that the various parties could make significant progress towards a solution later this week.

“I don’t think it’s a long way,” he said. “I think we are talking about a very intense time of negotiations and talks between the four parties in the next few days. I don’t think we’re talking about months or weeks, I think we’re talking about something that is going to happen fairly soon and will do well in the near future. “

He said the government would still not provide the $ 18 million guarantee that the association applied for earlier last month, but he and Minister of State Brendan Griffin would make it clear to bank officials that they did not intend to allow the association in liquidation review end up.

“You will not guarantee absolutely everything at this point, but if you have the four main parties, the stakeholders, here, I am determined that this should not happen and I am quite confident that the goodwill is there to make sure that this doesn’t happen. ” t.

“We are absolutely determined, like the Uefa and the FAI, and in the interest of this staff, this test (sic) should be off the table. We also believe that the liquidation is off the table.”

