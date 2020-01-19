advertisement

Two weeks ago, just a few hours after I placed a mezuzah in the entrance of my Los Angeles Unified Board of Education office, I found out about another swastika that was attached to the wall of a public school in our community. Tragically, this has occurred almost weekly, due to the recent surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

As an educator and a Jewish elected official, I have tried to hold those responsible to account and to protect our children and school communities. But I also tried to find out how we got here and what lessons we teach our children.

It should, of course, come as no surprise to us that minorities are scapegoated in times of social unrest. Anti-Semitism is often described as a rift in the armaments of a just and civil society, in which a more general rhetoric of hate appears. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote: “Anti-Semitism is the most reliable early warning in the world, a great threat to freedom, humanity and the dignity of difference. “

But I have to ask myself whether this time anti-Semitism is not the harbinger, but a natural successor and symptom of other forms of intolerance, incidentality and a consistent rejection of this “dignity of difference”. Anti-Semitism is successful in a climate in which we disparage those we disagree with; A society where if you don’t agree with me you have to be a bad person. All you have to do is look at a Facebook feed or town hall on homelessness or Nextdoor.com to see that the times when we disagree are over. Opinions are not attacked, motives are; Viewpoints are not questioned or belittled, people are.

And you just have to ask President Trump for tacit permission to spit hatred against those we disagree with. And it is President Trump’s ignorance of how anti-Semitism works that enables him to issue an executive decree condemning him while using his tropics and techniques. But it is our own blindness that allows many of us to judge him without recognizing how trump-like much of our own discourse could have become.

The dignity of the difference that Rabbi Sacks writes has been under attack in recent years, and that is to blame on all sides of the political spectrum. Instead, indignity and indifference are celebrated too often. The more aggressive and caustic you are to your opponents, the more “likes” you get. The more unusual your protest, the more passionate your following. The more uncompromising you are, the more purity is attributed to you. Is it a surprise that this erosion of respectful discourse has encouraged the lowest vandalism factors among us?

And if it’s “freedom, humanity, and the dignity of difference” that you’re attacking, is there a better place to vandalize than a public school? Schools embody these values; They are places where everyone is welcome and where differences can be seen, especially in a district as diverse as LA Unified.

But the events of the past few months – especially the increase in swastikas sprayed in schools – have convinced me that we have to do a better job than just teaching about differences. We have to recognize the dignity of these differences. We must not only promote tolerance towards different peoples, beliefs and ideas, but also celebrate our diversity. Tolerance is not a strong enough bulwark against bigotry; When we get permission – from our elected leaders, from social media, from a mob mentality – to no longer tolerate, but to attack and demonize, we often assume that. Just look at Twitter.

Anti-Semitism has often been an early warning sign of other threats and an unraveling of the social fabric, but in today’s world it is also a result of this unraveling. And if we want to fight this anti-Semitism, we also have to fight the rhetoric that has undermined all dignity in terms of differences and differences of opinion.

When my co-workers, Jews and non-Jews set up our office in Mesusa, we more than “tolerated” Judaism. We celebrated it. When LA Unified students return from the winter break, we will take increased security measures in many schools to protect ourselves from future hateful attacks. We will also have the opportunity to teach our children not only Judaism – along with other religions, ethnicities and cultures – but also why we should value and accept all of our differences.

Just as the rise of hateful rhetoric in society has unfortunately permeated the walls of our schools, I hope that teaching about acceptance and friendliness can have an opposite effect and spread these lessons beyond class.

This will not eradicate anti-Semitism, the world’s oldest social disease, but it may change its outlook and make the news or walls in which the perpetrators have recently felt welcome inhospitable.

Nick Melvoin is a member of the Los Angeles Unified Board of Education, where he represents the Westside and West San Fernando Valley.

