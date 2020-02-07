advertisement

To date, there have been over 30 suspected cases of coronavirus in Ireland, including children.

Although all tests have been negative, Irish public health experts have stated that a case of coronavirus will occur.

advertisement

Out-of-hours and on-site physicians have already been provided with protective equipment, including masks and robes, while the HSE will reach regular general practitioners in the next week.

Irish chief physician Dr. Tony Holohan said it was likely that a case would occur.

“It’s nothing to surprise us,” he said, adding that the strategy of the Department of Health and public health doctors was a containment.

No cases of the new corona virus have been confirmed in Ireland to date. There were 15 suspected cases, which, however, turned out to be negative when tested.

The virus, which hit Wuhan, China in January, has resulted in more than 630 deaths. According to the latest figures, more than 31,000 infections have been registered.

Ireland currently has no plans to step up controls on incoming flights, said Dr. Holohan told the journalist at a technical briefing on Friday, although there may be circumstances under which passengers on a particular flight could be checked. Screening entry points is considered inefficient, he emphasized.

When asked if Ireland had any plans to change the virus’s travel advice, Dr. Holohan, we are “in the hands” of the World Health Organization (WHO), whose advice currently applies only to people returning from mainland China.

The United Kingdom, which reported a third case on Thursday in which a traveler in Singapore had the virus, has expanded the list of countries to which its travel advice applies. Britain is free to do so after leaving the EU, but Ireland follows the leadership of the European Center for Disease Control.

Dr. Holohan admitted that the situation was “fast paced” and advised people to “stay up to date”. A communications network has been established with general practitioners to ensure they are up to date with the latest recommendations, and the issue of personal protective equipment for medical practices has begun, officials said.

The WHO has warned that the world is running out of masks and other devices as demand for measures to curb the spread of the virus has risen sharply. Dr. Holohan informed RTÉs News at One that Ireland currently has “substantial deliveries” that would be distributed to general practitioners.

When asked what quarantine agreements exist for suspected cases, Dr. Holohan said the Irish approach was based on self-isolation of people during symptom control rather than quarantine.

The head of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Dr. Cillian de Gacun said the increasing number of cases in China is “worrying”, although the rate at which new cases have been reported has slowed in recent days.

While there were questions about China’s ability to test all new cases, scientists would hope for a plateau in the coming weeks, he said.

Dr. Holohan said Ireland’s containment strategy was to identify people with symptoms early and take action to prevent transmission.

Containment, which focuses on cases regardless of severity, differs from a containment approach that is followed in the event of widespread transmission and focuses on the most seriously ill cases.

advertisement