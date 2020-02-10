advertisement

The recent Californian budget offers another significant boost to public school funding, but a new report from the respected Legislative Analyst’s Office should raise a question that lawmakers have rarely answered: What did taxpayers – and public school students – get for that? Spending increases in recent years?

California has increased spending on K-12 schools by 60 percent since 2011, with a special focus on supporting districts that serve poor and minority students. One of the key budget expenditures this year is an additional $ 900 million for teacher training. As the Learning Policy Institute reports, schools that serve students in need are the hardest to recruit and retain teachers.

advertisement

We agree with the objectives of this expenditure, but we believe that the focus should be on measuring and improving results, rather than simply spending more money on schools that are already lagging behind the mark. The LAO report published at the end of January deals specifically with performance gaps in public schools. Your conclusions are worrying.

“Latino and African American students consistently have lower, state-standardized test scores than white and Asian students year after year. Latino and African American students tend to get worse scores on other metrics, such as attendance and suspension rates, ”she said. These “large and persistent” gaps remain for students with disabilities and those from low-income families.

These statistics may not come as a surprise to anyone who has looked closely at the performance of public schools. However, the LAO’s conclusion should remind policy makers to look at the situation in a different way. The agency praised Governor Gavin Newsom’s “praiseworthy intentions” gaps, but wondered “whether districts would be required to make the types of ongoing changes needed to address their root causes.”

“We believe it is extremely important that the districts fundamentally rethink how they use their existing funds continuously,” added the LAO. In other words, there is little evidence that the state is doing anything other than putting more money into the current system without the need for substantial reforms that could really close these gaps in performance. This seems to be California’s approach to any problem.

Other countries have dealt with these questions much more successfully. For example, neighboring Arizona has seen a remarkable increase in reading skills among Latino students. One of the innovations in this state was the creation of an educational savings account that gave parents access to some of the state funds that would normally go to their local public school. Parents are free to use this money for private schooling or other programs.

As explained by the Phoenix-based Goldwater Institute, most students using these accounts have special needs or attend schools with poor ratings. Although ESAs serve only a small percentage of the state’s public school population, they provide help to those who need it most. This reform has done no harm to existing school districts, as the accounts “reduce the budgetary pressure on public schools by serving students with severe disabilities, one of the most needy and costly populations, which districts indicate can only redirect resources other student. “

We don’t say that these accounts are a panacea, but they do remind you that creative thinking and competitive programs can be at least as important as spending more.

advertisement