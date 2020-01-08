advertisement

The team behind “Last Chance U” is having an even sharper and more resonant season when it comes to profiling the people who are among the best teams in the nation.

There are moments in “Cheer” when it is not exactly clear whether the footage shown is moving forwards or backwards. It is evidence of the Navarro cheerleading team that is the subject of this new Netflix documentary series that its members are so talented and disciplined that the watch movements find members flying through the air in ways that seem impossible. Whether it’s a revelation or a matter of course to see this kind of acrobatic art, Cheer has enough to keep you busy in different ways.

The series was written by director Greg Whiteley and the team behind “Last Chance U”, who are shifting their focus on life within a junior college program from the world of football to the world of cheerleading. Much of the stylistic approach can be translated well. When you speak to team members in their dormitories and trainers in their offices, you feel like you are capturing a natural environment instead of building a world to be mapped. By engaging in skill and teamwork ahead of a season-end test, you’ll have the opportunity to see how certain key personalities evolve and respond to challenges along the way.

advertisement

connected

connected

However, making a simple one-to-one connection between football and cheerleading would neglect all of the ways that “cheer” often benefits more from the style of this team. Although the Navarro team works in a way that they can eventually compete against other college teams across the country, their main opponent is essentially themselves. Instead of getting involved in the question of whether Navarro ultimately wins or not, the show is about more about how success factors are transferred to them and those who try to grasp them themselves.

With only an occasional on-screen reminder of the number of days before the final performance at NCA College Nationals in Daytona, FL, the remaining arcs occur in the minor changes highlighted by repetitions. As you watch the movements that build the pyramid over and over again, you can read the rhythm of each movement and see how the literal and metaphorical basics of the routine interact with the moving parts that are more visible above. There are no simple statistics to be followed. That is why “Cheer” documents the gradual progress from the selection of the participants in the main routine to the presentation of the final lineup in all its glory.

This also shows how the show in six episodes creates smaller details of this Navarro world. For those who are not familiar with the peculiarities of the jubilee, vocabulary such as “mat making” and “first full out” are provided in full context without the show having to take a break to explain Similar to Whiteley, co-director Arielle Kilker, and the rest of the camera team seem to have earned the trust of those in the Navarro structure who trust that viewers can capture the moments when these young women and men get shaky gives way to a smoother, more secure mastery.

Courtesy of Netflix

Of course, as with any documentary project about a sports team, the real value lies in how well “cheer” works together to make the effort and smaller portraits of individuals that make it possible. From head coach Monica Aldama to flyer Lexi to stunt base Jerry, we try to understand these people as people, not just as a product of what they can do on the mat. In almost all cases, Cheer shows what they are capable of and then withdraws to show people from their hometown or Navarro world who have helped them become who they are.

As much as it welcomes the various breakthroughs of the Navarro team members, Cheer is by no means blind to the consequences of such a comprehensive commitment to a single persecution. An episode begins with the trainer detailing the number of stress injuries with the relative ease of reciting a grocery list. Without being exploitative, “Cheer” shows the emotional toll that comes with competitive pressure on and off the mat. Some of them come from family stressors, others from an overwhelming impact on social media, while more can come from the team.

In this way, “Cheer” avoids a problem that can come from any team. It balances the way in which these airmen and bases can find fulfillment by committing themselves to a unit like this while recognizing how these institutions can treat them as assets. But even if setbacks occur and team members are exchanged for various reasons, “Cheer” tracks the trajectories of the people who are the focus of the show history, regardless of whether they react wordlessly on the sideline or on the street. Top girl races through the air to build the team’s last pyramid.

And even if Navarro is established as a power plant in the cheerleading world, circumstances can enable “Cheer” to portray her way to Daytona both as the story of a juggernaut and the story of an outsider. “Cheer” reconciles both the team spirit and the individual challenges of those who have participated in a competition that lasts only a few minutes for years and gives them and the public the opportunity to find out how much it is worth the cost.

Note: A-

“Cheer” can now be streamed on Netflix.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement