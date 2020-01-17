advertisement

The former Sydney Rose, who lives in Ireland, visits his home amidst the bushfires: AUSTRALIA HAS BEEN COLONIZED LIKE A COUNTRY, WRITING BUT ITS ENVIRONMENT COULD NOT

To be Australian means to know that the country you love could kill you. Indiscriminately. For the crazy if it feels like it.

Habits such as flinging toilet seats in parks and gas stations to look for spiders have formed over a lifetime and are hard to get rid of. Without thinking, I nudged the seat at Shelbourne more than once and looked for one or eight hairy legs. I check boots before putting them on for the same reason. It is bred into us.

At school we are taught how to recognize spring tides and currents. Even on our most famous piece of touristy sand you are not safe. Ask the people of Sydney about the dark but aptly named “Backpacker Express” that runs out behind Bondi. We know we can’t swim against it, you will get tired, swallow water and die. Instead, wait for it to arrive and then spit it out.

Our acceptance of the extreme is probably what makes us our reputation as an international “madman”. At least that’s what most Irish taxi drivers tell me when they recognize my accent. A lifestyle of drinking, fighting, and acting with deliberate disregard for self-preservation doesn’t seem like a big deal when most summers burn in half of the country and the other half is at high tide.

Our First Nations have shared a healthy fear and respect for the country for generations. They tried to instruct white Australians but sometimes we forget as a nation and the country rises in floods, droughts and fires to practice manners on us.

Australia as a country may have been colonized, but its environment was not.

Bushfires cycles

I underestimated how bad it would be this year. We get cycles of bad bushfire seasons. Growing up as a firefighter’s daughter, I waved to my father more than a Christmas party. He would return after the second day of Christmas, smelling of smoke, exhausted, and with a Barbie doll house still to be assembled.

When he called to say my aunt was evacuating, I was concerned about her cattle, my cousin’s house, and study notes. The same aunt and I were evacuated from another fire ten years earlier. We had to buy underwear at gas stations and eat pizza from relatives.

My grandmother bolted the house in her Toyota before the streets were closed and raced around the fire front to save precious belongings. We have seen all of this before, so I wasn’t overly concerned.

The survival of a fire depends on a decision. The right thing. Quick, and then stay tuned. People die in cars because they left their run too late. If you want to go, go early.

The remains of a car that was destroyed by brush fire are near a house in the city of Balmoral in Australia. Photo: David Gray / Getty Images

Deciding what to take and what to save seems to depend on how long it takes you to make the decision. My grandmother left antiques to pack her bags with family photos.

When I was reporting from evacuation centers as a novice journalist, I was always fascinated by what people considered valuable, the parts they couldn’t live without. Your life in a trunk. When they didn’t have time, they seemed to be grabbing practical things – sturdy boots, towels to soak in water to breathe deeply, pots to fill with water so the dogs could drink.

An evacuee from Green Wattle Creek told me this year that he had left expensive TVs behind. “Much of it can be reordered online, even things like marriage certificates, so you take photos, things the kids did in school, things that can’t be replaced … we had a warning this year. In 2013 we didn’t do that. It was just taking what you could and going. “

Firefighters’ deaths

The day after I landed, the same Green Wattle fire killed two volunteer firefighters: Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer, both young fathers. A branch hits her truck and lets it roll. I go to the smoke-filled back yard with the ash-covered pool and cry for strangers.

connected

When I was a child, a neurotic, I had to make sure I said “I love you” to my father when he left home for work. So if anything happened, that was the last thing I told him. 29 years later I still have a habit.

In the Australia region, communities form volunteer brigades to work with the professionals. It is too big to have covered every inch of train stations. My uncle served for 29 years, longer than he was an Australian citizen (and from what I can see in family photos, most of it had a mullet). He was struggling with the same fire that killed the two men when his own house was threatened.

The order for the funeral of volunteer fireman Andrew O’Dwyer at Horsley Park, Sydney, Australia. Photo: Dean Lewins-Pool / Getty Images

“Your aunt and I always drive different trucks. We have two brothers in our brigade and the same applies to them. Just in case the worst happens, ”he says.

When I frustrate him that experts are arguing about climate change while he has not been at work for months, he says: “It needs to be discussed, but the bush mentality is to get in and get the job done and worry about climate change Stuff after that. “

We have been in drought for almost three years. “I’ve never seen anything like it. What’s special about it is that because of the drought we couldn’t do any tactical burns. We fight fires with fire and because of the weather we lose control over the inflamed burns. So we have to put them out and off Start over. That’s what people need to understand. “

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, responsible for the rural fire department, is trying to point out that this year’s crisis is not due to a lack of funds.

“We have a record budget, we have more money today than ever in the organization’s history. , , I wish this story would stop buzzing, it does nothing to serve the cause, ”he said at a press conference.

Residents watch flames burn through the bush in Lake Tabourie, Australia. Photo: Brett Hemmings / Getty Images

A local volunteer supports his claim and tells me: “There is no problem with funding. The problem is labor. In the gig economy, people do not have free time. Most of the burns to reduce the risk occur due to weather conditions Monday through Friday and people are unavailable. We are quickly becoming a group of pensioners and unemployed. “

I don’t know how to tell well-meaning friends in Ireland who are trying to donate money to fight the fire. That’s why I’m passing it on to the Red Cross. I hope someone explained it better to Leonardo DiCaprio with his $ 3 million check.

make friends

Through the drought, I also got to know one of my best buddies. His drought wedding is one of the reasons I’m at home in Australia.

Ben comes from a 4-generation farming family. He decided that cyclical droughts and all the suffering that comes with being an Australian farmer were not for him, so he went to university instead and moved in with me.

He met Katherine and for my college years they became less of a couple than an institution. We raised baby lambs when the landlord said we couldn’t have pets, drank moonlight from ethanol and angered many neighbors.

Brianna Parkins (left) with her friend Katherine.

So I’m determined to get over the drought and fire to see them sign a form that officially explains what we’ve all known for years: that they would end up together. There is a road through two fire fronts.

Before the trip, my ex-boyfriend sent me more text messages. I don’t know if he’s more worried about being hit by fire or being stuck in the car with a talkative ex-girlfriend for hours when the highway closes. He can handle fire better than women who have unresolved problems.

The ex reported about the fires of a large newspaper in Sydney. During the trip he tells me about the people without insurance who search the ashes and search for wedding rings. We hear all the way through ABC emergency radio. It is the worst day so far for the fires with temperatures up to 45 degrees. Hot winds come from the west. A region from Galway to Dublin is evacuated.

After about three hours we see rain spots. “Do you see that,” he says excitedly. “It’s a firestorm, the heat of the fires creates a little thunderstorm. You think it’s going to rain, but it’s hope that kills you.”

The wedding is postponed to 5 p.m. due to the heat. We come to the farm, which is so big that it is known by name and not the address. A sign on the gate shows that a farmer who believes in climate change lives here.

I put on my dress that smells like smoke. My bare feet are already black with dust. The couple installed sprinklers to spray the guests waiting for the ceremony to begin. Everyone is happy to be here because it is the kind of wedding where you know the couple will make it in the long run.

When Kat comes up the aisle, a cool southeast wind blows in and it starts to rain. It may be the first time that a bride doesn’t mind raining on her wedding day. The caterer canceled three days before the wedding, so a new one was found. Canapes go around instead of sitting down and leaving more time to dance.

The happy couple.

People take off their shoes at 8:00 p.m., throw out Abba hits and make drunken Marilyn Monroe impressions in front of industrial-sized fans who keep the dance floor cool. It is a wedding that makes me want to get married, the first and only time that this has happened.

Filled with smoke

The next day the city is filled with smoke. The sky looks cloudy, but it is only the sun that is struggling to get through. We leave the hangover breakfast early in the hope of overcoming the road block. We stop at a gas station at the top of one of the flames. A fireman tries to pay for fuel and a block of milk, but is waved off by the owner.

“That’s what people need to know: Australians move in, jump in and help out. Wherever they come from. People had started to drop beer in the brigade shed and we needed it that day.” my uncle says. “I feel pretty happy living here when that happens.”

The skeleton of a kangaroo on a farm after bush fires in Batlow, New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images

I watch Sydney GAA clubs organize fundraisers, Muslim groups cook food for evacuees, and former prime ministers jump on volunteer trucks.

So why do people rebuild despite the fires? Why do we come back For the same reason, I cry homesick when I open my suitcase and it smells of eucalyptus and smoke. The same answer can be found in the poem by Dorothea Mackellar. The Australians are taught to recite monotonously at school meetings:

“I love a sunburnt country. , ,

Her beauty and her horror

The wide brown country for me! “

