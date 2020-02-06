advertisement

Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs compared the senator to the greatest traitors in history when he responded to Sen. Mitt Romney’s lonely vote on Wednesday to convict President Trump in his impeachment process.

“Romney is forever associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold,” said Dobbs. On Twitter, the presenter, who recently celebrated some major rating wins, called Romney a RINO or “Republican by name only”.

Also read: Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs celebrates his 100th consecutive win over CNBC

advertisement

Other Fox News moderators also expressed displeasure at the Utah politician, who was the first senator in history to vote to convict an accused president in his own party.

On Wednesday night during Fox News’ prime time, both Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham used the word “cleaning” to describe Romney’s approach, which was preceded by a speech announcing his intention to vote for a conviction. Sean Hannity, another Fox News character with high ratings this week, called Romney a “diminished character”.

Also read: Sean Hannity’s pre-Super Bowl Trump interview recorded a record 10.3 million viewers

“The difference between him and Donald Trump is that Donald Trump fought every day, was hard and hard enough to win,” said the host.

The Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit Trump in both impeachment proceedings, ending the month-long saga that began when parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment investigation last fall.

Thirty-four “not guilty” votes were required for each article to acquit Trump. The senators voted 52 to 48 for the release of the president’s first impeachment article – abuse of power. They voted 53-47 to acquit him of the second article – Congress Disability. In December, the house charged both charges against Trump. The House voted on the two impeachment procedures developed by the House Justice Committee.

Removing RINO Romney: @EdRollins says Mitt Romney is disheartened to share his votes to release @POTUS and should return to Utah. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/sYEhEGsq7n

– Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 6, 2020

advertisement