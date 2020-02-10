advertisement

The second film in the series, inspired by Jenny Hans Romanen, offers more of what made its predecessor the winner, with some charming and compelling additions.

Lara Jean Song Covey has always had a flair for words. This is exactly what the action in Netflix’s winning teen rom com from 2018 “To All the Boys I Loved Before” started, a contemporary take on the Cyrano myth with a hefty helping of the ever popular “Let’s be.” Fake Boyfriend And “bot” story that has sparked some high school romance on a big screen. Based on Jenny Han’s young adult trilogy, this film depended on the release of a packet of love letters written by the romantic-obsessed Lara Jean (aspiring star Lana Condor) who poured her heart on the page and would never anticipate objects of affection ever received their letters. Well, they did, and that’s how Netflix’s first major YA film franchise was born, one that gets an enchanting update in the first of two planned episodes of the film, in which Lara Jean’s words reappear to get it back.

The fans were worried that they would not remember the big beats of the first films because “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You ”begins with a crisp summary that only reinforces the episodic feeling of the emerging franchise. The director Susan Johnson was replaced by the cinematographer Michael Fimognari (who also directed the upcoming third role in the series “To all boys: always and forever, Lara Jean”), who expanded the reach and emotions of the story, one To continue, bigger and better than her adorable predecessor.

Thanks to a slight redesign that wipes out the surprising conclusion of the first film, Johnson’s film ended with the revelation that another swarm of Lara Jean’s childhood had received his misunderstood love letter and appeared in her house to chat about – “PS I love you still “begins with Lara Jean and says that the” wrong “friend Peter (Noah Centineo) is deeply in a real relationship, only the audience notices that another applicant is currently not in the picture.

It is only fitting that a franchise company that stands out so generously from its predecessors from the 80s – no other teen film has made such a meal out of heart-eyed teenagers who threw their hands in the back pockets of the Paramour, of course “16 Candles” – begins with a homage to “Adventures in Babysitting” while Lara Jean dances around to “And Then He Kissed Me”, a la Elizabeth Shue. The classic Romcom DNA for teenagers has always been strong in the series, but Fimognari’s setbacks have made the bonafides genre even clearer.

Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Free from the shackles of their wrong relationship, Lara Jean and Peter dive headfirst into a real romance, a kind of hormone pumping affair that makes Lara Jean wake up every morning as if she were finally caught up in her own fairy tale. Still, there are concerns: the relationship is Lara Jean’s first, but it’s not Peter, and it can’t help but fear that it won’t meet his expectations. “I’ve never been a friend, I hope I’m good at it,” she muses in one of the film’s many voiceovers. While the film remains extremely family-friendly, Sofia Alvarez and J. Mills Goodloe’s script threads are involved in some other R-rated concerns. Is Lara Jean ready to lose her virginity to someone who is more experienced than Peter? – they are welcome and refreshing.

The chemistry of Condor and Centineo, which is already one of the best elements of the first film, is even more enchanting this time. It’s both the film’s greatest strength and its biggest obstacle: how the hell do you separate these two? There are two attacks, and Lara Jean is constantly concerned about how you can be in a relationship and has introduced another very suitable candidate. For all of his cutesy plotting, “PS I Love You” bravely adds some big questions that should feel real to anyone who has ever been in a relationship, including the most basic of all: what happens when you really object to your affection to get to know?

For Lara Jean, this concern manifests itself in another potential love interest that seems to be far more suitable for her, at least on paper, than for Peter. At the end of Johnson’s film, John Ambrose McLaren, who had a crush on Lara Jean’s middle school, appeared on her doorstep, clutched his own letter, and was ready to enliven Lara Jeans’ already strained romantic life. Revised here with an outstanding Jordan Fisher, “P.S. I still love you ”can be easily dealt with the concerns that Condor’s screen chemistry can only work with Centineo. A Meet-Cute (Re-Meet-Cute?) Literally coated with candy with the duo helps to seal their bond, as do flashbacks to the glitches in middle school and some refined plot points from the original novel, who make sure that they spend a lot more time together.

Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Some additions to the film are meatier than others (Lara Jean’s Korean heritage is shown in a short but sweet sequence involving her extended family, while Holland Taylor’s idea of ​​a brass-colored new buddy she meets while volunteering in a retirement home is far more screen-based gets time), but “PS I Still Love You” makes clear with the steady expansion of the world that most franchise companies could benefit from. Lara Jean’s many romances could be the big attraction – after all, it is a rom com – the film takes the time to expand Lara Jean as a person, not just as a vessel for starry high school affections. Their relationship with their youngest sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) becomes more intense as the two drive their father (John Corbett) into a new romance. She also has to count on her failed friendship with Peter’s ex-girlfriend Gen (Emilija Baranac), who happens to be Lara Jean’s ex-best friend.

While Fimognari often hides himself from overly cute additions – the old people’s house looks like something Wes Anderson cooked in a particularly boring nightmare – some of Lara Jean’s voice-over thoughts hold moments too long – the winning stars of the film and the ability to navigate in larger questions surpass the missteps. With a film left in the franchise, “P.S. I Still Love You ”functions both as an independent feature and as a bridge to the questions that Lara Jean and the company have to ask themselves in the final offer. It is a love letter to youthful films of the past, but also a clever look at the future.

Note: B +

“To all guys: P.S. I Still Love You” will be available for streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, February 12th.

