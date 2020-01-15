advertisement

Turner’s return to the world of professional wrestling will not be neglected. On Wednesday, TNT and AEW announced that they had agreed to extend their current TV contract until 2023.

The announcement also critically notes the “start of another night of the AEW measures”, although the details of this new program have yet to be explained.

News of Turner’s initial interest in AEW broke off in April last year. Weeks before the premiere of AEW, WWE decided to move NXT to Wednesday evening and fight AEW Dynamite against head-to-head ratings. This evening’s premiere episode of AEW has surpassed WWE’s viewership that evening, and although Dynamite hasn’t yet reached these highs regularly, it routinely beats NXT that airs in the United States.

Details of this second show have yet to be announced, but it’s likely that the show will go head to head as well. This is because TNT broadcasts live NBA games on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the fall and winter, and WWE’s other live shows on Mondays (Raw in the US) and Fridays (Smackdown in Fox). It would be counterproductive if Turner did not move away from the NBA for AEW and more content was broadcast before or after the NBA games. Evening weekend content is also possible, but in the fall you run the risk of AEW getting excited by the NFL and college football.

Who would have thought that in 2020, 19 years after the cancellation of WCW Monday Nitro and the end of the legitimate national competition for WWE, we might get a second edition of Monday Night Wars or the first edition of Friday Night Wars?

