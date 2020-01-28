advertisement

January 28 was originally the start of the new NBA at TNT Tuesday Night with a double header from Celtics-Heat and Lakers-Clippers. However, that was changed after Kobe Bryant’s Sunday of death. The Lakers Clippers game has been postponed and the new NBA for the TNT Tuesday Night franchise will be released the following week. TNT will continue to report on the game Celtics-Heat, but their studio coverage (a one-hour pre-game show plus halftime and post-game coverage) will come from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will focus on paying homage to Bryant. Here is more of their release:

NBA on TNT will commemorate Kobe Bryant with a one-hour pregame show tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28th, at 7 p.m. ET. All night long, the studio is featured at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, with Inside the NBA Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, along with Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Steve Nash and other special guests.

TNT’s pre-game, half-time and post-game coverage – all focusing on Bryant – will come from the STAPLES Center, which was planned to host the postponed Lakers / Clippers game.

This feels like a logical step. With so much focused in the basketball world and beyond on Bryant’s death, this week would certainly not have been the right time to focus on the planned launch of the new Tuesday night franchise. Instead, Tuesday night analysts Wade and Parker (plus Nash, who will be contributing to the new show) will be involved in the cast of Inside The NBA to enable Bryant-focused coverage. And although Bryant has received many honors in the NBA, it makes sense that a national show offers a little more coverage here, along with analysts like O’Neal, Nash, and Wade who spent a lot of time with him play and against Bryant.

It’s also noteworthy to make this studio coverage from the Staples Center, especially when the Lakers Clippers game isn’t happening there now. It is certainly rare for a live studio to play in an arena that is not used for a game (apart from various pregame shots on things like the Super Bowl or the College Football Playoff games). But that also makes sense; The Staples Center was the setting for so many Bryant memorable moments with the Lakers, and its # 8 and # 24 jerseys hang there in the rafters. The Grammys Sunday night were there and showed a moving tribute to Bryant. And now TNT’s reporting will pay homage to him.

