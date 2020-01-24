advertisement

A chart is shown in Edmonton, AB showing the name of Calgary Flames player Matthew Tkachuk. The Billboard “Matthew Tkachuk Friendship Tour” arrived in Edmonton on Wednesday, after an heated Alberta battle sparked fundraising battles between hockey fans in rival cities. The giant electronic billboard took off on Stony Plain Road Wednesday afternoon. Courtesy CTV Edmonton

Drivers in Edmonton were reminded of many regrets by Calgary Flames wing Matthew Tkachuk on Wednesday after signs depicting the breakthroughs made in the Alberta capital.

The ad, containing Tkachuk’s No. 19 and boasting “the Matthew Tkachuk Friendship Tournament to Come January 29” – the date the Edmonton Oilers face the Flames – will be shown in rotation on several electronic billboards in the city.

The idea for the antagonistic boards came from Flames fan Mohamed Elsaghir, who launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the board as a joke. It quickly picked up steam and a Calgary radio station offered to coordinate the charts themselves, leaving the funds raised to go towards ALS research – a cause chosen in support of Flames general manager assistant Chris Snow, who announced his diagnosis with the disease in December 2019.

Overall, Elsaghir’s campaign raised more than $ 21,000, which he had an opportunity to present to Snow on Thursday.

“(Snow is) a strong individual. Keeping such a positive attitude while going through something like this is tremendous, ”he said. In the end, I hope the Oilers and Flames fans understand how well we got along.

“Hockey changes aside, that’s why I love Alberta.”

Although originally planned, Tkachuk’s face does not appear on the charts because of “legal obstacles,” Elsaghir said.

Fundraising for ALS was not the only Battle-of-Alberta charity this month. Edmonton fans raised over $ 37,000 for Brown Bagging For Calgary’s Kids, who say they will be able to feed about 18,500 high school students with money.

Add money for an Edmonton youth shelter and the total money raised grants $ 67,000.

An Alberta vitriolic battle on Jan. 11, which featured oilmen ahead of Zack Kassian pushing Tkachuk after receiving some tough blows from the Flames player, sparked the philanthropic month. The two teams meet again next week for a home and home draw on January 29 and February 1.

