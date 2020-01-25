advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO – T.J. Warren scored 21 of his 33 points in the first half, Doug McDermott scored four 3-points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers defeated the Golden State Warriors 129-118 on Friday night.

McDermott hit his season high with 24 points when the Pacers (30-16) finished seventh in eight games. Domantas Sabonis added 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while T.J. McConnell and Aaron Holiday each scored 12 goals.

D’Angelo Russell had 37 points for Golden State. The Warriors lost for the 13th time in 14 games and dropped to an NBA worst 10-37.

Golden State was working on a deal with Dallas, in which Willie Cauley-Stein would be sent for a second train to the Mavericks. The deal is said to be closed when Dallas makes room for the 7-foot Cauley stone on his list.

The Pacers had a 56-28 lead in livery, scored 33 points on 20 Warriors sales, and consistently benched to beat Golden State for the fourth time in 11 games.

It was not easy for coach Nate McMillan’s team.

Indiana squeezed out much of the 16-point half-time lead in the third quarter and almost blew another big lead in the fourth quarter before moving away.

After Eric Paschalls brought two free throws from Golden State to 121-115, Aaron Holiday – who scored three points twice in a row at the end of the third quarter – hit his third and Warren later added another 3-pointer to score 129-118.

Sabonis startled the Pacers when it sank early in the third quarter when a break was announced. Sabonis stayed down a few moments and then walked away from the field before pausing near the goalscorer table to rub his head.

Pacers: Warren was called up for a technical foul after scoring in the third quarter. … At halftime, Sabonis had four steals that corresponded to his career high so far.

Warrior: After Cauley-Stein failed due to the upcoming trade and Kevon Looney failed due to hideous pain, Marquese Chriss started in the middle with 13 points and three rebounds. … Russell was hit by a technical foul in the second quarter. … Injured starts Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee) will be reassessed in early February.

Pacers: End your road trip in Portland on Sunday. The Trail Blazers have won four times in a row against Indiana.

Warriors: Play the 76s in Philadelphia on Tuesday to begin a five-game journey.

