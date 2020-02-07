advertisement

Winning the Dubai International Championships basketball tournament as the first non-Middle Eastern squad to accomplish this was a big reason to celebrate. And coach Charles Tiu believes the team achieved its goal because of the cohesion.

“This team came together. We didn’t look so good in our first exercises. But we have improved day by day in this tournament, ”he told sports journalists during the team’s return to a restaurant in Makati on Thursday.

In fact, Mighty Sports recalled its preliminary first game and had one convincing win after another as the tournament progressed.

They were undoubtedly the fiercest during the final dance with Al Riyadi, a team that denied them the chance to win the crown last year. In their rematch, Mighty Sports was simply relentless at both ends of the pitch, resulting in a 92-81 win and a tournament win.

It was quite a feat for a team that was in a hurry to show off a mix of international, professional, and Filipino amateur talent.

“I thought the players did a great job – Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman showed us why they are NBA players,” he said. “They were just a cut over the rest.”

“You’d hear a lot of different things about Andray – some positive, some negative – but he’s a good guy. No attitude. He’s very professional. Never too late, never absent. And it just affected everyone,” said the young tactician.

“Balkman, I had the opportunity to work with him in the Jones Cup. Again, before I could win him over to this tournament, I was very worried, very worried about his story, but after that I was like wow! This guy is really a professional, ”he added.

Tiu said this set the tone for the squad, which included some of the best amateurs in the Philippines including Thirdy Ravena, Jamie Malonzo, Isaac Go, Juan Gomez de Liaño and Dave Ildefonso.

