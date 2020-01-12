advertisement

BALTIMORE – With his bright red shoes and tireless running, Derrick Henry took the spotlight and didn’t want to let go.

When he managed to lead Tennessee to the AFC championship game, he drove a long lap around the Baltimore Ravens’ house, slapped his hands, and took selfies with Titans fans.

It was a pretty two week drive.

“It’s not just about me,” said Henry after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 28-12 game of the top NFL team on Saturday night. “It’s a team effort. We all play together as a crime. We’re just locked up. We believe in each other. We communicate. It works out there.”

The Titans fear no one, and why should they rush – and even throw – the ball with Henry and a great defense that makes clutch stops and sales?

A week after the dominant defending champion New England, the Titans (11-7) eliminated Baltimore (14-3). The Ravens had won their last 12 games, with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable.

On Saturday evening it was Henry who was unstoppable, even though Baltimore stacked eight men in front on almost two thirds of his runs. Sometimes Henry used force to make room, for others the holes the line offered were huge.

“Watch us at work,” said Henry, the NFL’s leading player this season. “We don’t talk too much. We just go to work and believe in each other. That is our mentality. We will come in and work here … Focus on finishing.”

Tennessee’s defense had two interceptions from All-Pro QB Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans stopped Baltimore twice in fourth and first place.

Henry’s jump pass for Corey Davis showed another of his skills. He has completed three litters in four attempts in his career.

“I put it perfectly, man,” he said with a smile. “I haven’t done this pass since high school. I feel like I still have it.”

But it is the way he plows over and through enemies that makes Henry – and the Titans – dangerous. Next week they will be doing their second Super Bowl trip and the first since the 1999 season in either Kansas City or Houston. The last sixth seed to hit the big game was Green Bay in the 2010 season; The Packers won everything.

Tennessee scored all of his points on stopovers or fourth stops.

Ryan Tannehill’s throws at Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond, who missed the last two games in the concussion record, gave Tennessee a 14-point advantage.

Tennessee’s first goal came after the close end of Mark Andrews, the Ravens’ top receiver this season, who messed up his jump and deflected Jackson’s pass into the air. Security Kevin Byard was there to pick it up.

Byard rolled 31 yards to the left, and with a 15-yard foul on Jackson, the Titans were 35 in Baltimore. The muted crowd then saw five straight Titans run to the 4 before Earl Thomas came untouched for an 8-yard Bag.

Tennessee just shrugged and Smith juggled in the left corner of the end zone. Replay decided that with a 7-0 lead he landed just in front.

A fourth stop with less than a yard to go – the first time in nine attempts throughout the season that the Ravens failed the fourth and first time – prepared the next touchdown for Tennessee. Tannehill made it 14-0 with his beautiful long pass that hovered over Raymond’s shoulder behind All-Pro defender Marcus Peters for a 45-yard touchdown. This throw was responsible for just over half of Tannehills yards: 88.

The purple-clad people in the stands, who hadn’t seen their team in such a deep hole since late September, had fallen silent.

They woke to Baltimore’s 12-game drive in the second quarter, which included a 30-meter completion for rookie Marquise Brown in third place. But the ride only brought in Jason Tucker’s 49-yard field goal.

Brown was again instrumental in a late 91-yard ride to Tucker’s 22-yard pass when he grabbed a spectacular 38-yard pass with one hand, also on the third descent. They were generally outplayed within one point in half, which gave the Ravens little boost.

“We just hit each other,” said Jackson. “I had a lot of mistakes in my name. Three sales. That should not happen. “

Henry’s 66-yard romp in third and first place led his TD to pass by in the third quarter, followed by Jurrell Casey, who pushed Jackson’s fumble and was recovered by rookie Jeffery Simmons. Tannehill’s 1-yard run made it 28-6.

“They defeated people in shock and awe in the first quarter,” said Titan coach Mike Vrabel of the Ravens’ winning streak. “We knew we were dealing with some sales and stopovers. This is the only way to do it. Get Tucker to score a few field goals. “

MORE HENRY

Henry’s TD pass was the first to go back in the playoffs since 1987 when Allen Rice from Minnesota did it.

Henry is the first player to play two games of 175 or more yards in the same postseason. In consecutive weeks, he set the post-season record for single-game rushing for the Titans.

He has also covered the most meters in his first four postseason games, comes into play at 366 and is now at 561, beating Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and Arian Foster, who were tied by their first four at 515.

“It’ll grind, grind, grind, and then it’ll break one,” said Vrabel.

LAMAR’S LAMENT

Jackson’s great season ended with a violent bang. He ended up with gaudy numbers – 31 out of 59 for 365 yards, 20 for 143 yards – and a 15-yard TD pass for Hayden Hurst. But the ravens flopped shamefully.

Jackson was better than in his previous playoff game, a wild card loss for the Chargers last year. At halftime, Jackson was 2 out of 8 for 17 yards and an interception for a 0.0 quarterback rating. He helped Baltimore achieve this goal in the second half.

“I don’t care what they say,” Jackson said of the likely criticism of his post-season shows. “This is my second year in the league. I have a great team with me. We will go ahead and prepare for next year. “

NEXT

Titans: The AFC title game is either to Kansas City or against Houston.

Ravens: Your great season and three-and-a-half month win are over and you start the offseason earlier than expected.

