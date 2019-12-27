advertisement

The Tennessee Titans will have the Pro Bowl bring Derrick Henry back to the starting lineup this Sunday when they visit the Houston Texans.

Henry missed the team’s Week 16 game, a 38-28 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints, with a long hamstring injury. It marked only the second game lost in his four seasons in the NFL.

“You can always take some time off to rest, it’s a good thing,” Henry told reporters on ESPN. “I love football. I love playing the game. I’m definitely ready.”

The team’s rushing leader was a full-time participant on Thursday before Sunday’s game, which is a winning script and in it for the Titans (8-7): If they win, they earn a play-off point.

Henry, who turns 26 next week, has continued his climb to the upper echelon of the NFL Blizzards. Named the Pro Bowl for the first time this season, he has posted career highs in chairs (271), rushing yards (1,329) and rushing touchdowns (13). He ranks third in the league in rushing and is tied for third in TD rushing.

The Titans, currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC, could still make the playoffs if they lose this weekend, but only if they lose both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers (8-7) visit top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who are expected to sit starting QB Lamar Jackson, while the Colts (7-8) face the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

