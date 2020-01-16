advertisement

Barbara Gordon is included as a recurring guest star in the growing cast of Titans for Season 3.

A Discussing Film report says Barbara won’t be a Batgirl, but the identity she assumed after being paralyzed by Joker: the wheelchair-bound oracle.

Casting for titans 3

Casting is ongoing and they are looking for an actress who uses a wheelchair in real life. Here is the character breakdown:

“BARBARA GORDON / ORACLE

Female, late 20s-early 30s, Caucasian. Compassionate, empathetic, ingenious and restless.

Gotham’s police commissioner has a photographic memory and an insatiable determination to protect the city she loves as much as the late father, whose shoes she is now filling. With your nose to the grindstone before you have your morning coffee, she is the friend who will tell you straight away if no one else does.

GUEST STAR; ACTORS USING WHEELCHAIRS MUST SUBMIT. “

Her father, James Gordon, is said to be dead and she is the new commissioner for Gotham PD. The last time we saw this was in Batman Beyond. Barbara, who was still able to walk, retired as a Batgirl and, like her father, rose to become the chief of police to fight crime in the traditional way.

Barbara Gordon as an oracle

If she uses her oracle skills to help the titans and isn’t afraid to tell a friend like that, she may become very open with Dick, with whom she has an intimate past.

Barbara was forced to retire from the crusade as a Batgirl on television before appearing in WB’s Birds of Prey series. It was played by Dina Meyer (Johnny Mnemonic, Starship Troopers), who is not disabled and uses her legs to the full in some episodes.

Neither Barbara Gordon nor Batgirl will appear in the Birds of Prey movie next month. However, it is intended for a solo film as Batgirl by BOP author Christina Hodson.

Roy Harper, also known as Arsenal, and Aqualad (Kaldur’ahm) also make it into the third season of the Titans. A release date has not yet been set, but production is scheduled to begin on March 30.

Titans is a DC Universe Original Show, but should also stream on HBO Max when it starts in May.

Are you going to see Titans S3 for Batgirl? Leave a comment.

