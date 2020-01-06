advertisement

LONDONN, U.K. – If the Iranians played the game the same way Donald Trump does, then their retaliation for the American assassination of Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, would be a simple one. Just kill US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the man who actually organized the hit and then boasted about it.

If Pompeo is too hard to reach, the Iranians could even succeed in killing one or two of the hundred other senior US officials. Probably two, because the American drone that struck Soleiman’s car exiting Baghdad airport also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the most powerful pro-Iranian paramilitary group in Iraq. An eye for an eye, etc.

Tit-for-tat is clearly the game Trump thinks he is playing. That’s why he warned late Saturday on Twitter that the US has identified 52 Iranian sites, some “at a very high level relevant to Iran and Iranian culture,” and warned that they would be “HIT VERY FAST. AND HARD ”if Tehran retaliates for killing Soleiman.

It’s a pretty serious threat, especially the part about destroying sites important to “Iranian culture,” with Trump apparently referring to archaeological sites, famous mosques and the like. He is belatedly fearful of the potential consequences of his impulsive order to kill Soleiman, and he is trying to threaten his way out of an open US-Iran war.

But Trump will not end in a major war unless he really wants one. The United States could not win a war against Iran (unless it simply destroyed the whole country), but Iran could not win that war, and would suffer terrible damage in an all-American attack on the country. Tehran will not give American hawks any excuse to start bombing.

The Iranians will surely continue their existing policy of carrying out undeniable attacks, without criticism of US assets and allies in the Gulf, in retaliation for US sanctions that are stifling the country’s economy, and they may not be able to. resist the temptation to kill Pompeo if he sticks to their means. But their revenge for killing Soleiman can be far more subtle than that.

He was important, but he was not irreplaceable: the graves are full of indispensable men. Men leading Iranian politics will already have realized that the US killing on Iraqi soil of General Soleimani, an important foreign leader invited by the Iraqi government, creates an opportunity for Iran to withdraw US forces from Iraq without firing a shot.

Since the US invasion in 2003, Iraq has been the scene of intense competition for influence between the United States, which dominated the country militarily, and Iran, whose state religion, the Shiite version of Islam, is also the belief of the majority. Iraqi. Seventeen years later, there are still about 5,000 US troops in Iraq, but they have been largely outmatched by local pro-Iran Shiite militias.

There have been cases, such as during the 2014-17 military campaign to crush Islamic State militants in northern Iraq, when US troops and pro-Iranian militias managed to cooperate for a while. In essence, however, they are rival externally controlled forces trying to gain the upper hand over a weak and corrupt Iraqi government.

Recently, the pro-Iran faction is losing ground. When popular protests erupted in September against the heavy corruption of Iraqi politicians and the impoverishment of the general population, pro-Iranian militias began killing the protesters. This was General Soleimani’s idea and a very serious mistake on his part: street protests began to target Iranian influence as well.

But now the killing of Soleiman has largely erased that resentment: he is still a Shiite martyr for the cause. The Iraqi prime minister appeared at his grand funeral procession in Baghdad on Saturday, and an extraordinary session of the Iraqi parliament has been called to debate a resolution calling for the deportation of US troops from Iraq.

The legal case is clear: American action was a gross violation of Iraqi sovereignty. The legislation could pass because Iraqi politicians are very much afraid of outrage on the streets at the moment, and they should be included in the Iraqi flag. Iran would eventually win the long war with America over Iraq – and what would Donald Trump do then?

He has no idea yet, of course – he never thinks so far – but American voters don’t curse what happens to American influence in Iraq, so he can just curse the ungrateful Iraqis and pull American troops out. It could actually play well for him in the November election.

Or Iraqi politicians may continue to try to appease both groups of foreigners, and Iran’s retaliation will come in a different way at a later date. It will come, in the end – but surely in a way that is carefully selected to minimize the risk of a general war.

Gwynne Dyer’s new book is “Growing Pain: The Future of Democracy (and Work).”

Hill Times

