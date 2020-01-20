advertisement

Donald Tiripano struck early to remove Oshada Fernando and complete an excellent second day of the first test for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in Harare.

The 31-year-old sailor had previously made a 44 that did not finish in number eight when Zimbabwe advanced from 189 to 358.

Left-handed spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who played in his sixth test, was the outstanding bowler at five for 114.

When the bad light for that day stopped playing, Sri Lanka had reached 42nd place and lost Fernando, who had a flattened stump on Tiripano’s very first delivery.

Dimuth Karunaratne will resume on the 12th and Kusal Mendis on the 6th.

The day started with Zimbabwe Craig Ervine, who was well set to 55 and was looking for his third century of testing.

The 34-year-old climbed comfortably to 85 until pace bowler Suranga Lakmal scored a goal just before lunch.

It was the third wicket that fell in the morning, as Lakmal also spawned a strong Swinger that Brendan Taylor already had for 21 leg, and Zimbabwe’s captain Sean Williams defeated left-wing spinner Embuldeniya against Niroshan Dickwella behind the stumps.

The left-wing spinner removed Regis Chakabva shortly after lunch, but Sikandar Raza and Tiripano then both settled.

Raza fell in love with a flying 41 and was overwhelmed by Dickwella when he attacked Embuldeniya, who also had Kyle Jarvis bowled.

Ausalley Ndlovu was brilliantly snapped onto the short leg by Kusal Mendis before Lahiru Kumara. Lakmal released the last man, Victor Nyauchi, shortly after the late break and ended 3: 53. Tiripano remained undefeated on 44.

The two-test tour was announced last week by the cricket board in Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe was reinstated as a member of the ICC last October after a three-month ban on political interference.

The games in Sri Lanka are the first tests since a 1-1 draw in Bangladesh in November 2018.

Zimbabwe last did a home test against the West Indies in October 2017.

