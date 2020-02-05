advertisement

Oxford, Miss. (AP) – Breein Tyree posted a career high of 38 points and Mississippi placed three double-digit players on Wednesday, and the rebels defeated South Carolina 84-70.

Tyree finished 12 out of 21 from the field, 11 out of 13 from the free throw line, adding three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, when Ole Miss (11-11, 2-7 SEC) never let up.

The rebels took an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes, leading with 43:32 at halftime and 19: 72: 53 points in a 3:29 shot from Tyree.

The defeat led to a 3-game win from South Carolina (13: 9, 5: 4), led by Jermaine Couisnard’s career level of 28 points. Maik Kotsar added 19 points with a team high of eight rebounds.

Ole Miss shot 27 out of 57 (47.4%) from the field, 6 out of 12 out of 3 points and 24 out of 32 (75%) out of the free throw line. The rebels recovered from South Carolina between 39 and 29 as Khadim Sy had eight team-level rebounds.

South Carolina was 23 out of 56 (41%) out of the field, 6 out of 20 (30%) out of the 3-point line, highlighted by Couisnard with 8 out of 18 out of the field, including three 3’s.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS

> Ole Miss achieved a double-digit lead at half-time after almost 51.9 percent (14 out of 27) in the first half.

> Carolina went 9-0 late to reduce the deficit to 10, 72:62 (4:44), but the rebels responded with six points in a row from Tyree to pull back momentum.

NOTABLES

> Redshirt newcomer Jermaine Cousinard scored 28 points in his career and led the Gamecocks. He scored eight field goals and was 9 out of 13 in the free throw line (both career highs in the charity stripe). The East Chicago native has now scored double-digit hits in six of his eight appearances in the SEC game.

> Senior Maik Kotsar scored 19 points in the 7-of-11 shootout. He added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

> Tonight’s defeat brought South Carolina three victories in the league.

NEXT

South Carolina returns home for the Legends Weekend at the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, when the Gamecocks host Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4 SEC). Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst) will have the call for 1pm. ET broadcast on the SEC network.

