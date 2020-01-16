advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – A triple tax mass – that is what the people of Scranton have in store.

Budgets for the city, the school district and the county all require a tax increase.

“Many of the older seniors, they can’t really afford all these taxes, but politicians don’t seem to care,” said Bob Miscavage.

City tax goes up 2.4 per cent . That works roughly $ 14 more per year for the average homeowner.

. That works roughly more per year for the average homeowner. If the amended provincial budget for 2020 is adopted, the provincial property tax will increase 11.3 percent , about $ 80 more per year for the average homeowner.

, about more per year for the average homeowner. With the school districts 3.4 percent tax increase, the average homeowner wants to eat around $ 45 more per year.

“I feel that I can no longer pay them. Yes, I agree that we have to pay our municipal taxes for schools because I have been there so long, but I am 79, I paid my way,” said Charlene Hanis.

Taxpayers with whom we spoke are concerned about the perception of their city as a high-tax area. They say that people move, and nobody wants to move.

But Judy Cerra, a Berkshire Hathaway real estate agent who has been selling properties in Scranton for ten years, is not worried.

“People, they call me every day, they want to be in Scranton. I don’t think the taxes will affect that. Everyone pays taxes, some pay a little more. It depends on where you want to be and where you want to live. People want to live in the hub, “Cerra said.

Katie Gilmartin, a member of the Scranton School Board, says the tax increase will make the city a more desirable place to live in the long run. She hopes that city and provincial officials can prove to taxpayers that the return on their investment was well worth the sacrifice. Moreover, she says that the city now needs a tax increase to prevent an even greater tax increase in the future.

“You really have to be able to accept that long-term vision and understand that even something that might not seem popular at the moment can save the taxpayer, the citizens, from greater hardship on the road,” Gilmartin said.

The city’s 2020 budget has already become law and the school district’s budget has been approved.

The only thing left to make this a triple whammy is the budget of the province. it was reopened on Wednesday and the district commissioners will vote on the amended budget next week.

