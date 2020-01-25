advertisement

We are currently in an almost historic low-inventory situation in the Southern California residential property market as we begin the rampaging 2020s, according to homeowner Steven Thomas.

But don’t let that give you a false sense of certainty that your house will be sold on the same day it hits the market, at a price above the asking price and for all cash with a 10-day escrow ,

While low inventory levels coupled with increasing demand often move the market in favor of sellers, buyers are still the ones who have to take your bait and bring in the money.

This is not a time to fall asleep at the wheel.

Buyers are still watching HGTV and going to model houses. They saw the current styles in dreamy counters, eye-catching backsplashes, shiny appliances, provocative floors and emotionally staged furniture and accessories.

If your house has not been touched in 25 years, they will go in and tear it to pieces. You create a punch list of everything that needs to be updated and start the calculator with tens of thousands of dollars that have to be deducted from your list price to take your home to the newly set bar.

If you’re selling really fast and want to get the best price for your home in today’s market, spend a little time and money to give these buyers what they’re looking for.

Shoppers cannot overlook what so many talented home designers and contractors have done. And you have a choice of how far you go – just like you have a choice of whether to have coffee or a diet soda – small, medium, or large.

Consider the following when you want to sell your home.

Definitely take the time and effort to make the smallest and least expensive improvements.

Clean up by emptying all of your counters, thinning out some of your furniture, and packing up anything that doesn’t emphasize the features of your home.

Clean your walls, closets, carpets, tiles, joints, doors, courtyards and windows.

Then you can break out your checkbook to make the medium-sized changes.

Hit these stylish white quartz counters with their seductive gray veins. Keep your closets, but paint them bright white.

Let yourself be pampered by the mermaid tail-like, tasteful blue backsplash tiles or the arbitrarily profitable material combinations that you can put together after an excursion to Floor and Décor, Lowes or Home Depot.

Contrast your walls in a fresh beige tone. Keep your floor and bathroom, but buy new towels and a matching shower curtain.

Or you can reshape it for size going big.

Update the entire kitchen including new counters, cabinets, backsplash and appliances. All new bathrooms with new bathtubs, shower cubicles, washstands, sinks, counters, mirrors, taps. Update the floor throughout the house. Install new windows and housings.

Just like with goldilocks, you need to find out which size exactly suits you.

Leslie Sargent Eskildsen is an agent at Realty One Group. She can be reached at 949-678-3373 or leslie@leslieeskildsen.com.

