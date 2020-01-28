advertisement

This adorable seal pup was saved miles from its home in southern Iceland after being found alone and showing signs of malnutrition and exhaustion.

The ringed seal is said to have behaved strangely in the port of Njarðvík in the southwestern Iceland city of the same name.

The tired puppy was brought to Reykjavik Park and Zoo in the state capital, where he was examined by veterinarians who said he was severely malnourished and had an eye infection.

Here the puppy was identified as a ringed seal (scientifically known as Pusa hispida), the smallest and most common species of seal in the Arctic.

Thorkell Heidarsson, spokesman for Reykjavik Park and Zoo, said:

The ringed seal is a polar species that follows the ice edge around the Arctic including the north of Iceland.

It is therefore clear that this puppy is located far south of its natural habitat.

On the other hand, it is known that young ringed seals migrate and occur on Iceland’s coast, but usually in the north.

The cute puppy is said to be less than a year old and has lost a lot of weight since it has not weaned itself from its mother.

Heidarsson added that the zoo staff are doing everything in their power to restore the mammal.

The little puppy definitely has something to grow as adult ringed seals weigh up to 150 pounds and can grow up to 5 feet in length.

As soon as the baby seal has fully recovered, it is released back into the wild.

When the adorable seal is released back into the wild, beware of polar bears and killer whales, as they often hunt ringed seals.

According to National Geographic, climate change is a greater threat to their numbers than polar bears and killer whales, reducing the size of their icy world.

As a result of rising temperatures, the Arctic sea ice has thinned and decreased by about 10% in the past 30 years.

Ice loss does not only affect seal habitats. This often leads to the puppies being separated prematurely from their mothers, which is probably the case with this puppy.

Rapid ice loss and the inability to build protective densities also contribute to high child mortality.

