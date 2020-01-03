advertisement

Potential for fallen power lines increases with wind warnings issued Friday across B.C. the southern coast.

The first thing to do after encountering a crashed or damaged power line is to call 911, said Ted Olynyk, BC Hydro community relations manager.

The advice is simple: “down, risk, call.” Anyone encountering a crashed or damaged line must stand back and call 911 immediately – even if the danger is not clear. It is better to be safe and allow emergency crews to enter the area, Olynyk said.

“Always treat the line as if it were still power,” he said.

After calling 911, people can call and alert BC Hydro what’s going on, but emergency crews will alert the electric company itself, he noted.

An electric line does not have to be completely down to request a 911 call. Regardless of whether a tree has fallen in a row, a cross has been broken, a power pole is bowing or a line is depleting or hanging on the ground, there is a danger .

Olynyk noted the importance of staying at least 10 meters – or the length of a city bus – away from a crashed line as it could still be powered on or “fed back” into the system due to something like the improper wired generator. Someone closer than 10 feet to a crashed line should change, not walk away, Olynyk said. Keeping both feet in the ground reduces the risk of electricity.

If someone in a vehicle notices a crashed line or collides with a pole, it is best to stay in the car if it is safe, explained Olynyk. If there is no imminent danger, try driving at least 10 meters away, then call 911. If you need to get out of the vehicle, jump out without touching the car and make sure to sit on both feet.

Sunken lines are more common in the fall and winter as wind storms can cause branches and debris to damage electrical infrastructure. BC Hydro wants everyone to be very alert in the stormy months.

Olynyk recommends residents visit the BC Hydro website for more safety tips and recommendations.

