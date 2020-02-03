advertisement

Independent candidate Marese Skehan from Thurles was found dead in her house on Monday.

The election of the candidates will not take place in the Tipperary constituency on Saturday after the independent candidate Marese Skehan passed away this afternoon.

Her death is believed not to be classified as suspicious.

Following the news of Skehan’s death, MP Michael Lowry expressed his deep sadness: “I have known Marese for many years. She has been passionate about the plight of the underprivileged and underprivileged and has always been a great source of support and support for the people in you will be missed by everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing her. A deep condolences to her family and many friends. “

advertisement

In relation to the general election, this means that people in Tipperary won’t vote with the rest of the country on Saturday.

Legislation stipulates that if a candidate dies in an constituency after the last nomination day, “the returning officer should immediately inform the Minister and the Dáil clerk of the candidate’s death, and at the same time when he is notified of the election, is given he revoked the survey. “

Skehan’s death, which occurs more than 48 hours before the vote, means that nominations must be reopened by the local returnee, who then has nine days to allow new candidates to take part in the race.

The election date is then set for a few days by Minister Eoghan Murphy, whose department oversees the election.

This means that the election in Tipperary will be delayed and that none of the seats in the constituency will be filled this weekend.

Instead, it has to be voted on at a later date because the nominations have to be reopened.

RTÉ has ​​reported that the Department of Housing has confirmed that the existing candidate field must be rejected by the Tipperary Returning Officer.

This will mean that the makeup of the 33rd Dáil is unlikely to be known next week.

advertisement