Legal consultations are underway to determine whether the general election for the Tipperary election on Saturday can take place as originally planned, even though one of the candidates passed away on Monday.

The Attorney General has examined whether postponing the voting in Tipperary until the possible date of Saturday, February 29, can be considered unconstitutional.

Following the sudden death of independent candidate Marese Skehan, the decision to postpone the holding of the Tipperary election was announced on Monday.

The constituency returnee James Seymour said the move was required under the 1992 electoral law.

It provides that a returning official must reject an election in the constituency where the death of a candidate took place and arrange for a new election to be held.

However, Article 16. 3.2 of the Constitution stipulates that a general election must take place no later than 30 days after the dissolution of the Dáil.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Planning and Local Government confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Attorney General, Séamus Woulfe, SC, had examined various legal issues related to the general election that arose after Ms. Skehan’s death.

It is believed that the Attorney General is concerned that the outcome of the general election in the other 38 constituencies could pose a legal challenge if the Tipperary vote is not held on the same day.

RTÉ reported that Mattie McGrath, Tipperary’s independent TD, sent a letter to Mr. Woulfe’s office Tuesday evening warning that legal challenge would be instituted next week if the vote in his constituency was postponed.

The Minister for Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, would have to sign a decision so that the elections in Tipperary can take place on Saturday.

A government source said it was likely that a decision would be taken very soon as to what should be done given the tight timeframe ahead of the weekend poll.

The last death in the election campaign occurred in the Carlow constituency in 1948.

Around 700 postal votes have already been cast in Tipperary, including votes from defense staff and diplomats, and 900 votes from nursing home residents and hospital patients.

The constituency is believed to have an impact on government talks, and the Dáil meeting is expected to take place on February 20, as Procurement President Michael D Higgins, released when the Dáil was dissolved, obliges Parliament to hold a meeting.

The President would have to sign a new proclamation on Taoiseach’s advice to postpone the session if the Tipperary vote were postponed. When the Dáil sits, the TDs will likely be asked to choose a new Taoiseach and Ceann Comhairle.

Ms. Skehan, a housekeeping coordinator at Thurles Community Social Services and the HSE, is buried Thursday after the funeral at Ryan’s funeral home in Thurles at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

