Good evening!

22 minutes ago

Hi friends. He is back!

Seasonal inter-county competitive hurling returns tonight in a slightly new form as 2019 All-Ireland Tipperary Ireland champions clash with 2019 league and Munster Limerick champions in Group A of Allianz Hurling League Division 1.

The Semple stadium is a suitable place for the new campaign to start seriously, with a throw-in planned for Thurles at 5.15 p.m.

Gavan Casey here, and I’ll bring you live action updates that you can watch on eir Sport 1 if you have it (coverage starting at 5:00 p.m.).

News from the team and all that jazz on the way – I’m just trying to grab a sandwich here in anticipation of what’s going to be two torturous hours for me.

Live blogging is not exactly perceived as the pinnacle of sports journalism but, in my opinion, should be seen as one of the pinnacles of human success. You don’t know the pain until you try to describe one point only to watch another 1-3 unfold before you before you can post an update.

That’s why it’s the best game in the world.

Catch some!

.

