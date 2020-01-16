advertisement

Seven of the eight children of the millionaire chemical cleaner in Adelaide, Antoine Nemer, will face off in court after a seemingly ugly situation emerged at the last minute.

Mr. Nemer, who died in 2016 at the age of 90, left most of his estate to his wife Linda, who died a year later at the age of 91.

The couple left eight adult children – sons Paul, George, Leslie and Joseph Richard, and daughters Sonia, Donia, Pauline and Marie.

The couple had already drafted a will in 2015, but in May 2017 – just five months before her death – Ms. Nemer added a codicil to a will or part of a will that modified or revoked it, which essentially meant that a significant part of the estate of three of her sons would be given in favor of her daughters.

Son Joseph Richard lives abroad, is not a beneficiary of the will and is not involved in the case.

The exact value of the will is not yet known, although a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of South Australia has called it “substantial” and “complex” and is believed to be worth several million dollars.

According to Ms. Nemer’s will, 25 percent of her estate should go to George and 37.5 percent each to Paul and Leslie.

However, it will leave a “specific legacy” in favor of Sonia, Donia, Pauline and Marie, who will receive a balanced portion of the money from their mother’s accounts after their death – an amount of approximately $ 972,000.

However, the effect of the Codicile was to divert legacy property to the four daughters.

“The Codicil is bringing about a fundamental change in the distribution of the deceased’s estate, given the likely extent of their interest in Antoine’s estate,” the judgment said.

The dispute also affects the couple’s mansion in Springfield, capital of South Australia, and the interest of a company, Hilltop Shopping Center Pty Ltd.

WHO WAS ANTOINE NEMER?

Antoine Nemer came to Australia from Lebanon in the 1940s and opened the first Tip Top Dry Cleaners in 1953 in Gray St, Adelaide.

The business was pioneering at the time – according to the company’s website, Mr. Nemer “pioneered the same day that most other dry cleaners took seven days to process”.

It eventually became an extremely successful franchise, and the Nemer family also developed interest in gas stations.

The company website states that Mr. Nemer “worked until his death” and dedicated himself to “his family, friends, employees and valued customers”.

In an online homage, Ms. Nemer described her late spouse as “her dearest husband” and “my world”, while his children described him as “a wonderful father” and “an icon who loved us with all his strength”.

Online tributes to Linda Nemer from her children describe the matriarch as a “valued mother” who was “really perfect and beautiful”.

WHERE IS IT WRONG?

According to Barry Nilsson Lawyers’ special will and estate advisor Joanne Carusi, sons Paul, George and Leslie are fighting to ensure that their mother’s original – without the codicil – is respected as they appear to be the main beneficiaries of this document.

Ms. Caruso did not comment on the merits of the case, but said the four Nemer daughters seemed to want her mother’s codicil to be accepted as a valid addition to the will because it benefits them.

It is believed that the Codicile preferred their daughters to their sons through the disposition of characteristics.

She told news.com.au that codicils, which are normally used when minor changes are made to an existing will, could be dangerous when planning the estate.

Ms. Carusi said the use of codiciles could be problematic, especially if they were separated from the will and often cause confusion and could become the subject of disputes between beneficiaries.

It is much more efficient, professional, and “safe” to simply prepare a new will when changes are required, which is much easier and faster to do given today’s technology, Ms. Carusi advised.

“The conflict could have been avoided or mitigated if the couple had obtained special estate planning advice that may have resulted in a mutual agreement,” Carusi said of the Nemer case.

“Mutual will agreements are a form of contract in which two examiners agree that the survivor does not change the terms (or special terms) of his will after the death of either of them.

“After the death of a person, the terms of the agreement are irrevocable. In the case of mutual will, the underlying contract must be reduced to a written contract or a written document.

“It is a really important planning tool and it is also important to review your estate plan regularly.”

The will of the Nemer family continues.

family scandal

It is not the first time that the Nemer family has made headlines.

In 2001, 19-year-old Paul Habib Nemer – the son of George Nemer and one of Antoine’s grandchildren – shot local newspaper dealer Geoffrey Williams on the false assumption that he had persecuted young girls.

But the man was innocent, and while he survived, he lost his right eye during the shootout.

As part of a plea, the teenager pleaded guilty to life and received a three-year $ 100 bond for good behavior.

The light verdict was so controversial that the state government intervened and persuaded the prosecutor to appeal.

In 2003, the Supreme Court again sentenced Mr. Nemer to four years and nine months in prison without a year and nine months parole.

According to the Adelaide AdvertiserAfter he was released from prison, Mr. Nemer was caught when he exceeded the top speed of 45 km / h in 2007.

He was banned from driving for five months and 24 days, but left Australia for the Middle East without meeting the disqualification deadline.

