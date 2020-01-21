advertisement

AMA Online Education changed its previous plans and chose local game maker Reed Baclig in the PBA office in Libis as the top pick for the PBA D-League Draft Monday 2020.

The Titans supervised by Mark Herrera selected the little-known 5-foot-7 security guard who was part of the school’s basic program. Jamie Malonzo, who was expected to be the top candidate, moved to Marinerong Pilipino in second, which brought in a franchise player to runner-up for the Foundation Cup.

The 23-year-old Malonzo graduated from Portland before playing for one season at La Salle, and was even part of the Mythical team in the past UAAP season 82.

Marinero was the clear winner when coach Yong Garcia selected outstanding players such as Joshua Torralba and Jollo Go from La Salle, James Spencer from UP, Darrell Menina from Cebu University and Miguel Gastador from San Jose-Recoletos University. CEU also chose Gilde Pool member Jaydee Tungcab as the third team member when it entered a new era under coach Jeff Napa.

In addition to Tungcab, CEU also includes John Apacible from UE, Jboy Gob and David Murrell from UP and Jerie Pingoy.

