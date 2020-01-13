advertisement

Longtime quarterback Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and became the third-leading scorer in Oregon State history as the Beavers with hot shots left the No. 24 Arizona 82-65 on Sunday night in Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon State (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) beat a ranked team for the first time since reaching No. 21 USC 85-70 on Jan. 24, 2016. Arizona (11-5, 1-2) was swept by the two-match trip to Oregon on the road for the first time since 2006 and has lost four of the past five games.

Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jemarl Baker Jr. added 10 points from the bench.

Tinkle also posted six rebounds and seven assists, while Ethan Thompson had 18 points and eight assists. The junior guard reached 1,000 career points.

Tinkle moved Mel Counts to third on the school’s career points list, finishing the game with 1,979. Gary Payton holds the record at 2,172.

Oregon State was penalized four early in the second half but made eight consecutive strikes to open a 58-51 lead with 9:38 to pass. The Beavers finally missed an attempt, but then gave up another six field goals in a row in more than subdue the Wildcats, whose offense was largely dropped by the Oregon State area in the second half.

Oregon State shot 65.4 percent (17 of 26) and scored 51 points in the second half. Arizona made 34.5 percent after the intervention.

Three other Oregon State players reached double digits – Kylor Kelley (13), Alfred Hollins (12) and Zach Reichle (11).

The Beavers surged ahead early in the game with an 8-0 lead when Arizona went 6:07 without a field goal. Oregon State led by eight points with 12:11 left in the first half, but the Wildcats fumbled and took a 28-26 lead after a back-to-back shot by an Nnaji alley team and a 3-pointer by Max Hazzard .

The game was tied in the first half as Reichle came out of the wing for a reverse layup with seven seconds left to make it 31-31.

