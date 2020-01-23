advertisement

The hit musical, inspired by the 2004 comedy, hits the big screen. “These characters are my Marvel universe,” said Fey.

The saga “Mean Girls” closes the circle – back to the canvas. Tina Fey has announced that the Broadway music version of the film, which appeared in DC in October 2017 before appearing in New York in April 2018, is now being adapted as a new film. The musical book, nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018, was written by Fey, who appeared in the 2004 film as Sharon Norbury, the most popular self-deprecating high school math teacher.

“I’m very excited to get Mean Girls back on the screen,” said Tina Fey in a statement Variety said. “It was incredibly gratifying to see how much the film and the musical meant to the audience. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters. They are my Marvel universe and I love them very much. “

The stage version will be produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin – who will all be working with Fey again. Comedian Fey also wrote the screenplay for the original film, which more than 15 years later was still an infinitely quotable sensation of pop culture. Paramount was grossed $ 129 million in the summer of the movie.

This news followed the announcement that the stage version “Mean Girls” will drive across the pond to London in the West End next year. “It was a pleasure to work on” Mean Girls “and see how it turned from film to musical and now to musical film,” said Lorne Michaels. “I am very proud that Tina continues to speak to new generations with her story and characters. We are all happy to continue working with Sonia Friedman and her team to prepare for London.”

“Mean Girls” is not the only Broadway musical that expects a movie adaptation. Director Steven Spielberg’s new version of “West Side Story” with Ansel Elgort is scheduled for December 18, 2020. There is also Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” based on the beloved musical by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of “The Prom” will also appear on Netflix this year. The most recent stage musical to be seen on the screen, Universal Pictures’ $ 100 million “Cats”, had already been flopped by critics and audiences in December.

