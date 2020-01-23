advertisement

And yes, that’s as confusing as it sounds.

We saw all mean girls. It’s a classic film that’s responsible for a lot of jokes people of a certain age still use today.

The creation of Tina Fey was so successful that it was adapted as a Broadway musical in 2018.

And DAS was such a success that the musical adaptation of the film is now being transferred to a new film.

Not really.

So it won’t be a sequel to Mean Girls (which was made before), just a film version of the musical.

As confusing as it sounds, it has actually been done before.

Hairspray was originally a comedy film before it was adapted for a stage musical and in 2007 for a film musical.

So it wouldn’t surprise us if this becomes a huge success.

Tina Fey talked about how excited she is to work on the adaptation and compared it to the MCU:

“I’m very excited to get Mean Girls back on the screen. It was incredibly enjoyable to see how much the film and the musical meant to the audience. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters. They are my Marvel Universe and I love her very much. “

There is no release date for the film yet, but work is expected to start soon.

