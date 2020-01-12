advertisement

After this year’s monologue starring Ricky Gervais trying to burn down half of Hollywood, it’s no surprise he wasn’t going to ask him for next year’s Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed last night that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are about to return as hosts of the 2021 Golden Globes. All in all, this will be the fourth time that Fey and Poehler will host the ceremony and we hope that they can take and pass the Gervais record.

Many believe – including us, to be honest – that they have simply been the best hosts in the series for years. They are just as ruthless, if not more, than Ricky Gervais. There are two, so it’s two for the price of one. Not only that, it will take place towards the end of the American electoral cycle, so there is a good chance that they have some very good political jokes in the bag, ready to go.

Just to give you an idea of ​​what to expect, here is their excellent monologue from 2014. No joke failed.

