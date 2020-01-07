advertisement

Timothy Lim announced that he would continue his Wall Might series with the third episode, Wall-Might: The Magalorian.

Lim went to Twitter to write the announcement: “Mark Pellegrini and I have started pre-producing our book” The MAGALORIAN “, which will debut in May / June.”

He added: “This book follows My Hero Magademia and Wall-Might: First Term Part II of the series, both of which are available through Antarctic Press!”

advertisement

ANNOUNCEMENT: @PelleCreepy and I have started pre-producing our next book, THE MAGALORIAN, to be released in May / June! This book follows My Hero MAGADEMIA and WALL-MIGHT: First Term Part II of the series, both of which are available from @AntarcticPress! Http://t.co/yaLIt4IkXc pic.twitter.com/3q7ABceHeN

– Donald J. Thump🇺🇸 (@POTUSThump) January 6, 2020

See also: Comic Review: My Hero Magademia

Along with the announcement, Lim shared a cover with a Mandalorian bounty hunter published by MAGA wearing a tattered American flag as a cape. His communicator on his helmet is also the American flag.

The Magalorian also carries a gold pistol with the numbers “45” engraved on the barrel. He also attached a mini MOAB to his glove.

As you can see below, it also protects a baby statue of liberty. It’s unclear what the character’s name is at the time, but I think Baby Liberty might be appropriate.

Related: Pro-Trump satire comic “My Hero Magademia” is attacked

The cradle of the Baby Liberty has a democratic and a republican symbol.

Mark Pelligrini told us that this story will mark the end of the Wall Might trilogy and will also include a FLOTUS back story.

“The epic Wall Might trilogy closes with this last episode: The MAGAlorian. The Supreme Leader of the Deep State has finally revealed himself and has implemented his final plan. Wall-Might must wear MAGAlorian’s armor to protect America’s future from an army that would wipe it out forever. You can also look forward to the adventures of FLOTUS in their own background story! “

Mark tells us that the book is “provisionally planned for crowdfunding on IndieGoGo in May or June.”

Are you looking forward to Wall-Might: The Magalorian?

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

advertisement