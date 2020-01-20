advertisement

British director Simon Godwin has re-recorded “Timon of Athens”, one of William Shakespeare’s least played pieces, with a contemporary touch that rationalizes the text and finds a core that could not be more relevant to these Trumpian times of economic inequality. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s production, which opened to a new audience on Sunday at the Brooklyn’s Theater after a successful run in the UK last year, follows the setbacks of Lady Timon (the great Kathryn Hunter), an aristocrat from Athens who was issued and spurned by her friends if she can’t pay back her debts.

But first we are treated with the devious ways of the great lady – and with the sycophantic hangers – that pull over her and pretend to be the community as they grow in size. The show begins with a great banquet with gilded furniture and gold cups. The guests also wear colorful outfits (by the scene and costume designer Soutra Gilmour), which suggest nothing more than a cocktail party in the Trump Tower. (Servants even give canapés to the front row viewers.)

The superficiality of the event is only interrupted by the philosopher Apemantus (Arnie Burton), a Kurmudgeon who sees through his colleagues, and the ruler Alcibiades (Elia Monte-Brown), a lawyer for “the expropriated” – the homeless, the working class and the refugees with no hope of citizenship, who will soon arrive with protest signs that may have come from a Bernie Sanders rally.

But when Timon’s debtors demand repayment – and her former friends and benefactors refuse to save her – she is driven out of the city, alone in the forest, and suddenly much more sympathetic to the increasingly revolutionary outlook of Alcibiades and his army of outsiders.

Regardless of whether she is flattering or provokes anger, Hunter in the title role is a smooth dynamo of energy, whose mastery of the stage denies her tiny stature. Her exile into the wilderness after Act 2, in which she digs holes and criticizes the injustice of her situation, suggests a kind of first draft of King Lear’s retreat into the heath by storm. (Hunter actually played Lear as a man.) There are other outstanding roles in the cast, including John Rothman as the faithful servant that turns her on, and the trio of Shirine Babb, Dave Quay, and Daniel Pearce as Timon’s all-round moody friends.

Godwin (and co-adapter Emily Burns) foregoes many of Bard’s subplots, cuts scenes into film, and updates the plot without exaggerating the contemporary resonance. He also adds a Greek-style underline by Michael Bruce, performed by a three-piece band and singer Kirsten Misthopoulos, which gives the production an authentic Athenian accent.

By working through the class conflict of the drama about economic inequality, Godwin and his team make a strong case for the relevance of “Timon of Athens” – and step up some of its shortcomings (including its narrative lumps in Act 2). Shakespeare is like Donald Trump’s Twitter feed: there seems to be a takeaway lesson for every occasion, including the Trump era. As one of Timon’s servants says late in the play, “You cannot make gross sins clear and ugly deeds appear fair by striving for them.”

10 Best New York Theater Productions of 2019, From “The Sound Inside” to “Halfway Bitches” (Photos)

TheWrap critic Robert Hofler lists this year’s top shows – and the original productions continue to surpass the revivals.

10. “Are you feeling trouble?” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater) Female employees of a debt collection agency are harassed by the boss and other male clowns. The author’s witty dialogue undermines our expectations with every turn of the plot and several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.

9. “Grief is the thing with the feathers” by Enda Walsh (From Broadway, St. Ann’s Warehouse) The playwright adapts Max Porter’s novel about a young widower grieving for his dead wife. Cillian Murphy flew through the character’s nightmare of pain in the most technically dazzling production of the year directed by Walsh.

8. “Ain’t No Mo” by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, public theater) The US government makes an offer that blacks should not refuse in this ultra-sharp and creepy satire. Cooper not only wrote the play, but also delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of the year when he played an airline employee out of hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

7. “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp (Broadway) Mary-Louise Parker writes a storm in an addicting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman’s Broadway debut is doing as well as her tough student in creative writing. It was directed by David Cromer.

6. “Daddy” by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the new group) Regression and mutual exploitation characterize an art scene between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) with completely different backgrounds. “Daddy” is the piece that brought the “Slave Play” writer to the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the talented Danya Taymor.

5. “Gary: A sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac (Broadway) Nathan Lane cleared up a large, bloody, and inspired mess of political disaster. Mac’s crazy comedy manages to dramatically improve Shakespeare’s worst piece. Directed by George with total disrespect. C. Wolfe.

4. “Marys Seacole” by Jackie Sibblies Drury (From Broadway, LCT3) Two Jamaican nurses speak for a century and a half to provide comfort to those who are not interested in them. This drama is the captivating sequel to the author’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview”. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing fight scene.

3. “Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis (From Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company This drama in a homeless shelter for women is a female “Iceman Cometh” for the 21st century – and it’s more fun than anything Eugene O’Neill wrote. The play is full of big problems, of which Guirgis never turns into a sermon. John Ortiz leads the talented mammoth cast.

2. “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, second stage) Childhood trauma persists in a family even in adulthood. Probably her amazing game made it child-safe by making the children a winner. Michael Greif certainly led her, and her adult colleagues were great too.

1. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, dramatist horizons) The author defies the musical curse of wearing three hats: author, lyricist and composer. Jackson is outstanding in all three of the musical’s tasks of writing a musical. In a miserable year for new original tuners, “Loop” is the real thing. Stephen Brackett deliberately led the story like a master helmet.

For the second year in a row, original works were the most important events of the year instead of reruns

